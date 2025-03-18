Ogun at 49: Reasons Yewa/Awori Must Produce The Next Governor

Olanrewaju Fatunmbi

Every great thing has a small beginning. So it is for Ogun State, created about 49 years ago like a mustard seed, but nurtured to become an emerging leading economy in Nigeria. Its emergence as one of the most economically viable states in the country has been consistently validated by numerous survey reports, demonstrating that an idea with humble beginnings can evolve into significant growth and development under the guidance of visionary leaders with a clear and forward-thinking agenda.

Above its other counterparts, Ogun State’s history is distinguished by its standing as an intellectual powerhouse, boasting an abundance of visionary leaders and renowned institutions that have shaped the state’s academic and innovative excellence. Precisely, the State was created on February 3, 1976, from the old Western state, as part of a broader restructuring of Nigerian states by General Murtala Muhammed’s military administration and named after the Ogun River, which flows across it from north to south. Otherwise known as the Gateway State, the state is predominantly inhabited by the Ijebu, Awori, Egba, and Yewa Yoruba sub-ethnic groups.

This significant event marked the beginning of Ogun State’s journey as a distinct entity within Nigeria. Moving forward, this year’s 49th anniversary of the state’s creation presents yet another unique opportunity for meaningful reflection on our past, acknowledging the shared values that have united us as a people, while also addressing pressing issues that threaten to divide us, with the aim of fostering greater unity and inclusivity.

One specific issue that has the potential to instigate feelings of alienation is the continued marginalization of the Yewa/Awori people, who constitute the bulk of the populace in Ogun West, from the power equations in the state. To be sure, Ogun West is made up of five local governments: Imeko-Afon, Yewa North, Yewa South, Ipokia, and Ado-Odo/Ota. Other constituent sub-ethnic groups include Awori, Eyo, Egun, Ketu, Anago, Yewa, and Ohori, etcetera.

For no reason, all of these people have been excluded from political leadership. One of the flimsy excuses the two other political zones, Ogun East and Ogun Central, have always given for their exclusion from power politics is the perceived lack of capable and qualified persons to manage the affairs of the state. As such, those who control the levers of power have relegated the zone to playing the second fiddle. From 1976 to date, the State has had ten political transitions and five civilian governors. Two of these were from Egba Division, one from Ijebu Division. The remaining two came from Remo Division.

To be specific, Ogun Central has had the opportunity to produce two governors who have served for 14 years in office. These are Aremo Olusegun Osoba (1992 and 1999) and Senator Ibikunle Amosun (2011 and 2015).

In the same way, Ogun East has also had more than its fair share of power sharing, having produced three governors, including the late Chief Bisi Onabanjo (1979 and 1983); Otunba Gbenga Daniel (2003 and 2007) and the incumbent, Prince Dapo Abiodun.

By the time the tenure of the Abiodun administration comes to a close end in 2027, we would be talking of 20 years cumulatively. That is an unfair deal.

Whereas, the Yewa and Awori have not had the opportunity of producing anyone to occupy the exalted position. This cannot continue. The time has come for the state establishment to reflect on its actions and allow a change status quo for a just, fear and equitable power sharing formula. Never in our history has Ogun west had a short supply of competent, industrious and capable men and women who can lead the state to achieve its manifest destiny as leading light in Nigeria. What has held us down is the policy of self-preservation of our past leaders.

We have over supply of capable individuals who have distinguished themselves in all fields of human endeavours. In governance, industry, academics and other numerous professional careers, we have them all over holding the banners of excellence. We cannot name them all but none of them is hidden. They have their imprints in the sand of time, as their achievements speak for them.

Additionally, Ogun West houses most industries in the state, contributing 70 percent of Internally Generated Revenue (IGR). Leveraging oceanic plentitude of arable land for cultivation, it also contributes the most to food security in the state. Yewaland remains the largest in land area and most populous sub-ethnic group in Ogun, which is why the state is called the Gateway State. With its vast expanse of land that straddles the Agbara Industrial Estate and as the agricultural backbone of the state, it is arguably the proverbial goose that lays the golden eggs.

Yet, the aspiration of the Yewa/Awori people in the Ogun West to occupy the exalted position has always been met with resistance. It is worth noting that in recent past, some feeble attempts had been made by two successive administrations of Otunba Gbenga Daniel and Senator Ibikunle Amosun to present candidates of Ogun West extraction for the governorship election. However, on those two occasions, the candidature of the individuals supported could not fly because they were products of imposition. Because the selection process did not follow a thorough scrutiny of the powers-that-be within Ogun West, they could not enjoy the support of the majority of the Yewa-Awori people.

It will be recalled that Otunba Daniel had single-handedly propped up Prince Gboyega Nasir Isiaka (aka GNI), a Yewa man from Imeko, as his anointed candidate for the 2011 governorship election, while former President Olusegun Obasanjo picked and supported the late Gen Adetunji Idowu Olurin, another Yewa son from Ilaro. However, because of public resistance to the unilateral imposition, Senator Amosun went home with overwhelming victory as the candidate of the defunct Action Congress (AC) which later metamorphosed into Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN).

As if nothing had been learnt from the failed succession plan, Amosun followed the same pattern of candidate imposition and unilaterally presented Hon Adekunle Abdulkabir Akinlade (aka Tripple A), a Yewa son from Ipokia, as his successor. In the end, the ensuing intrigues and permutation ended in a fiasco, paving the way for Prince Dapo Abiodun, a Remo man (Ogun East), to win the election with a landslide victory.

We cannot be doing the same thing in the same old way and expect to get a different result. Ahead of the coming dispensation, the issue has been sufficiently discussed. Therefore, the time is now auspicious to look into the complaint of marginalization by the Yewa/Awori people and apply the appropriate remedy. All that is required to right the wrong of the past is power shift to Ogun West. The objective of power sharing as enshrined in the Constitution is to ensure that there is no dominance of a particular ethnic group or tribe over the other. At the national and sub-national levels, the power rotation convention is a necessary lubricant that oils the principles of equity, fairness and justice. Therefore, it is lawful and consistent with the Constitution to listen to the agitation of the Yewa/Awori people to produce the next governor after the successful tenure of our performing Governor in 2027.

Acceding to their renewed demand for the governorship slot in the coming dispensation will not only assuage them of the perceived feeling of marginalization but also foster unity and political stability among the stakeholders in the state.

Good enough, Abiodun has demonstrated a genuine sense of fairness to all sides, knowing full well that harmony is the only bond that unites the various constituents that form the building block of our peaceful virile state. For the first time, we have a governor ready to listen to the voice of wisdom to right the wrongs of the past. In his words and actions, Prince Dapo Abiodun has shown that he is not against any particular section either on account of political affiliation or the accident of place of origin.

Therefore, those who erroneously believe that some sections of the state has a monopoly of competent people must purge ourselves of such an unfounded ethnocentric prejudice and begin to give serious consideration to the rightful agitation of the people of Ogun West to produce the next governor.

In terms of human endowment, intellectual refinement, industry, and entrepreneurial spirit, Yewa/Awori people have distinguished themselves. For whatever reason we have been excluded from power, we cannot be content with playing second fiddle because we are second to none.

This time around, we are more united and more prepared to confront the challenge of continued opposition by some self-seeking individuals head on. More than ever before, we are more prepared to harness the potentials within and outside the zone to achieve the political objective of clinching the governorship seat in 2027.

However, there is a need for us to firm up our collective resolution to present a consensus candidate from amongst us, while making effort to seek collaboration with other stakeholders from other zones. It is imperative for us to seek the support of the people across the three senatorial districts for a change of status quo.

As we engage ourselves in realistic discussions on consensus-building process, focusing on a candidate who enjoys wide acceptability among the populace, we must continue to dialogue with other critical stakeholders for a seamless transition based on the principles of fairness, justice and equity.

In terms of preparation for the next transition, the Yewa and Awori people have invested a lot of time and effort in their genuine agitation for a power shift to Ogun West. There is a need to assuage the feeling of alienation that has been going on for so long due to the perceived injustice perpetuated by successive administrations.

With sustained effort and broad-based consultation, the aspiration of the Yewa/Awori people to produce the next governor will come to pass.

In the circumstances we have found ourselves, only the best is good for us at this time. This is why there is a need for a strong character and an influential political figure that has paid all the dues to reach the level of his achievements in governance.

In this regard, Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola (aka Yayi) is already a household name in Ogun State politics. Over the years, he has successfully warmed his way into the minds of all categories of people within the civil populace. He identifies with the common people and they see him as part and parcel of their ranks.

Besides, since the inception of the present administration, Adeola and Governor Abiodun have always been on the same page raising the threshold of good governance. They are dependable allies striving to give the state the best it deserves. As such, the stakeholders in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) must put aside their primordial sentiments and unite together to ensure a successful power transition to the one and only tested and trusted person whom the good people of Ogun State already know for his antecedents in good governance.

*Fatunmbi writes from Okeagbede, Imeko-Afon LGA of Ogun State