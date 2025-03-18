NBA Remuneration Committee Urges All Banks to Comply with Legal Practitioners Remuneration Order 2023

The Nigerian Bar Association Remuneration Committee, led by Chief Emeka Obegolu, SAN, has formally notified all Banks in Nigeria, to comply with the Legal Practitioners’ Remuneration Order 2023, which took effect on May 16, 2023.

The Order, issued under Section 15(3) of the Legal Practitioners Act, sets a minimum fee structure for legal services, including property transactions and advisory work, to ensure fairness and transparency. Key provisions prohibit Lawyers from accepting fees below the prescribed rates, and mandate compliance with the Order for all legal engagements.

The NBA warned that non-compliance may result in regulatory sanctions, and urged all Banks to integrate the Order’s provisions into their operations.