Kano Workers to Validate Own March Salaries, Set for Pay Parade

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano yesterday said his administration will conduct a pay parade to determine the actual number of workers on the state’s payroll.

Yusuf disclosed this shortly after he received the report of a special committee set up to investigate complaints of discrepancies arising from payment of workers’ February salaries. He said the measure would also enable the government to ascertain the actual amount of money the government it is paying per worker.

According to him, the exercise aims to identify and eliminate ghost workers, ensuring that the state’s resources are utilized efficiently.

“The pay parade is the only way we can know the actual number of the civil servants; it is the only way we can know how much is paid per head,” he said.

This was even as the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Farouk Umar, confirmed that the civil servants will validate their salaries for the month of March before payment to guard against any discrepancies in the process.

Umar said the measure was necessitated by workers’ complaints of discrepancies including deductions in their January and February salaries.

He said the workers had been instructed through their Ministries, Departments and Agencies(MDAs to endeavour to verify the salaries put on their names and report any observed discrepancy for necessary

action.

He said the workers’ salary lists would be pasted at strategic places in the premises of the MDAs and the secretariats of the 44 local governments in the state to facilitate the process.