Flutterwave’s Chairman, Fatokun Advocates Stronger Ecosystem Collaboration at Harvard Business School

The Chairman of the Board at Flutterwave Technology Solutions Limited, Africa’s leading payment technology company, Mr. Dipo Fatokun, shared insights on the future of Africa’s financial ecosystem at Harvard Business School.

His panel discussion, titled, “Building Robust Pan-African Financial Systems,” focused on the innovations and strategies needed to drive a more interconnected, efficient, secure, and inclusive financial landscape across the continent.

Fatokun, according to a statement, highlighted the transformative potential of emerging technologies like blockchain in improving payments in Africa.

He cited an example from Nigeria, “The Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS) which is the central switch is collaborating with a local company to integrate blockchain technology. This means we can eliminate, not reduce, payment failures.”

“Imagine a scenario when your card payment fails at a fuel station after you filled your car, instead of waiting for manual reversal, the system automatically corrects in real time, increasing payment reliability.

“When digital payments work seamlessly, adoption will naturally increase,” Fatokun added.

In 2023, global losses from fraud reached $485.6 billion, according to NASDAQ. While fraud can’t be fully stopped, it’s crucial for fintech companies, regulators, and law enforcement to work together to reduce these risks.

“Flutterwave has taken significant steps in this regard by partnering with Nigeria’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to equip investigators with the necessary tools to combat cybercrime.

“Strengthening fraud reporting and intelligence-sharing across Africa will be crucial in safeguarding the financial ecosystem,” he noted.

As a former director at the Central Bank of Nigeria who played a key role in initiatives like the Bank Verification Number (BVN) for digital identity, the Flutterwave Chair provided expert perspectives on the critical role of central banks in reviewing new financial products before they enter the market.

“A well-regulated environment, Mr Fatokun continued, not only prevents bad actors from exploiting the system but also enhances consumer trust in digital financial services.”

Joining other panelists, Fatokun expressed confidence in Africa’s fintech evolution, stating that improvements in fundamentals such as identity verification will be crucial in driving financial access and efficiency.

“In the U.S, for instance, identity verification is straightforward due to Social Security Numbers. Nigeria has NIN and BVN, but many other African countries might not have such systems.

“Before digital payments can gain widespread adoption, these foundational issues must first be addressed,” he explained.

Mr. Mustapha Mourahib, a partner at Clifford Chance and a panelist on the discussion, emphasised Africa’s advancements in financial innovation.

He highlighted the continent’s low default rates on infrastructure financing and its leadership in mobile banking and real-time payments.

Another panelist, CEO of Dahabshiil, Mr. Abdirashid Duale, praised the contributions of mobile-first solutions.

He emphasised the significance of leveraging cutting-edge technology to develop tailored solutions, which he considers crucial for enhancing financial inclusion across Africa.

Fatokun reaffirmed Flutterwave’s dedication to providing the reliable payment infrastructure that connects Africa to the global economy, “The only room that is never full is the room for improvement. The progress we see in cross-border payments today is just the beginning—we must keep pushing the boundaries.”