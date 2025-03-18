Enugu Witnessing Progress Under  Mbah, Says NUSA

The Nigerian Union South Africa (NUSA) has said Enugu State is witnessing unprecedented progress and development under the Gov. Peter Mbah administration.

NUSA, the apex body representing Nigerians living in South Africa, said this yesterday in a congratulatory message to the governor on his 53rd birthday anniversary.

The congratulatory message was signed by the President of NUSA, Mr Smart Nwobi, who is also the Secretary-General, Enugu State Union South Africa.

The group expressed deep admiration for the governor’s commitment to elevating the state’s potential and improving the lives of its citizens.

“We are honoured to extend our warmest and most heartfelt felicitations to you on the auspicious occasion of your 53rd birthday,” NUSA said in the message.

It added that as the premier organisation overseeing the interests of Nigerians in South Africa, it recognises the governor’s exceptional leadership and transformative achievements.

“Your remarkable vision and dedicated service have not gone unnoticed both within Nigeria and among the Diaspora community.

“We extend our most sincere wishes for continued success, good health, and divine guidance as you lead Enugu State towards greater prosperity and achievement,” it said.