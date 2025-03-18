  • Tuesday, 18th March, 2025

Eha-Amufu Indigenes Debunk Alleged Mass Killings, Arson

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

The people of Eha-Amufu, a border town in Isi-Uzo Local Government Area of Enugu State have denied reports making the rounds that there were mass killings and arson in the community.

The indigenes and community leaders addressed newsmen who visited the area on a fact-finding mission following recent viral videos of protest and counter-protest by groups of women over alleged recent mass killings and widespread arson in Eha-Amufu communities.

Speaking to newsmeb during the visit, President-General of Mgbuji Eha-Amufu, Donatus Odoh said that the community has witnessed past mass attacks on the communities of Eha-Amufu by suspected herders before the coming of the Peter Mbah Administration.

“So, on the issue of the protest being done last week or so, on the basis of the supposed killing of 100 or 200 persons in Eha-Amufu recently as i saw in one video being circulated, none of that happened. I do not know where people are getting their information from.

Speaking further, he said “Nothing happened here in Mgbuji, Eha-Amufu two weeks ago. But there was an incident that occurred in another autonomous community in February. There was one Igwurube Ndubuisi Donatus that was killed, but I cannot give details of what happened to him because I was not there. The way you heard it was the same way I got the information,”.

Also speaking, the Council Chairman of Obeagu admitted the existence of security challenges but also refuted the story of any recent killings in Eha-Amufu communities.

He noted that the Mbah Administration had since coming into office in 2023, continued to put in place both security and infrastructural measures that had ensured that what happened in 2022 did not repeat itself.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.