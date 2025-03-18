  • Tuesday, 18th March, 2025

Egbe Omo Ilaje Worldwide to Speak on Illegal Demolition of Ilaje Otumara Community

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

A group, Egbe Omo Ilaje Worldwide, under the leadership of Prince Iwamitigha Raphael Irowainu, will address the press on Wednesday on what it called the ‘illegal demolition’ of Ilaje Otumara community.

A statement by its National Director of Information and Publicity, Prof. Babatunde Emmanuel, said the Ilaje Otumara community comprises over 5,ooo houses with estimated population of about 500,000 people rendered homeless at Mainland Local Government Area of Lagos State.

The statement said the illegal demolition was allegedly carried out by land grabbers in conjunction with some Lagos State officials between Friday, March 7 and Monday, March 10.

It said the press conference, slated for 10am, will hold at the Egbe Omo Ilaje Lagos State Council Secretariat, on 36, Okun-Owa Street Olodi Apapa, Ajegunle, Lagos.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.