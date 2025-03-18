Egbe Omo Ilaje Worldwide to Speak on Illegal Demolition of Ilaje Otumara Community

A group, Egbe Omo Ilaje Worldwide, under the leadership of Prince Iwamitigha Raphael Irowainu, will address the press on Wednesday on what it called the ‘illegal demolition’ of Ilaje Otumara community.

A statement by its National Director of Information and Publicity, Prof. Babatunde Emmanuel, said the Ilaje Otumara community comprises over 5,ooo houses with estimated population of about 500,000 people rendered homeless at Mainland Local Government Area of Lagos State.

The statement said the illegal demolition was allegedly carried out by land grabbers in conjunction with some Lagos State officials between Friday, March 7 and Monday, March 10.

It said the press conference, slated for 10am, will hold at the Egbe Omo Ilaje Lagos State Council Secretariat, on 36, Okun-Owa Street Olodi Apapa, Ajegunle, Lagos.