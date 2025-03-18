Akpoti-Uduaghan Erred Taking Our  Matters to IPU, Says Ex-NAPAC USA Chairman

Sunday Okobi

The embattled Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has been flayed over her recent participation in the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) meeting in New York, United States, where she was accused of “prioritising a personal quarrel over the collective objective of the nation.”

The former leader of the NigerianAmerican Public Affair Committee?? (NAPAC USA) Mr. Ike Chidolue, in a statement yesterday, lamented that Akpoti-Uduaghan chose to prioritise and scandalise the country in a way that distracted international development partners from the issues in the country.

According to him, “Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s decision to publicly indict the leadership of Nigeria’s Parliament at the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) without any official delegation or endorsement transcends mere political grievance.

“It represents a serious breach of parliamentary ethics, an affront to national sovereignty, and a reckless gamble with Nigeria’s diplomatic credibility. Stripped of emotion, her actions set a dangerous precedent—one where personal grievance is paraded as national advocacy, and national institutions are sacrificed on the altar of personal vindication. The widespread condemnation and accusations of international sabotage are not misplaced, they are justified.”

Querying her presence at the UN gathering despite her suspension, Chidolue said: “Attending the IPU in a self-sponsored capacity, Senator Natasha positioned her private conflict as a national crisis, thereby undermining the dignity and constitutional authority of the Nigerian Senate.

“As a suspended Senator, she had no mandate to speak for the National Assembly. International platforms like the IPU recognise only sovereign parliamentary representations, not individuals seeking sympathy. Her act of broadcasting internal disputes on foreign soil is not only unethical; it is a calculated betrayal of legislative cohesion and a misrepresentation of Nigeria’s democratic institutions.”

While noting the manner of Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan bypassing established channels, including the courts, the former chairman in the statement added: “Parliamentary norms and national loyalty dictate that grievances must be addressed through internal mechanisms. Yet Senator Natasha bypassed every legitimate channel-the Senate Ethics Committee, Nigerian courts, where the matter is being tried, her party leadership, and the Women Senators Forum.

“Instead, she opted for an international stage, airing unproven, emotionally charged allegations to a global audience, and branding Nigeria’s Senate as lawless and abusive. Such conduct severely erodes public trust, damages Nigeria’s international standing, and feeds toxic narratives about our nation’s governance. This is why many rightly interpret her actions as international sabotage, exchanging national integrity for personal applause.”

He clarified that the IPU is not a court, “it is a forum for dialogue, not judicial intervention. Dragging a domestic disciplinary matter there, especially during ongoing litigation, was a calculated emotional maneuver, not a pursuit of justice.

“By indicting the Senate without evidence, while under suspension, Senator Natasha sought to bypass legal scrutiny and provoke public sympathy abroad. This reckless approach opens the door for other lawmakers to blackmail national institutions with global theatrics, weakening Nigeria’s sovereignty and compromising national security through deliberate misrepresentation.”

Chidolue added that: “Justice must be pursued through truth and process not performance and sentiment. Senator Natasha did not seek justice; she sought spectacle. Her actions abandoned due process for drama, national loyalty for foreign sympathy, and responsibility for ambition.”