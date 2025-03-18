Adebiyi: Telecom is Backbone of Nigerian Digital Economy

The Founder, Whistles Alliance Integrated Services and former MTN Nigeria’s Chief Sales and Distribution Officer, Mr. Adekunle Adebiyi, shares his nearly 25 years’ experience on the evolution of Nigeria’s telecom sector and how it is driving digitisation of the Nigerian economy, e-commerce and financial inclusion. Excerpts

Your career in the telecom industry has spanned well over two decades, marked by several groundbreaking achievements. How would you describe the evolution of the telecom sector in Nigeria during this time? I have watched Nigeria’s telecom industry evolve over the past 25 years, and it’s been an incredible journey. I joined the industry the same year GSM came to Nigeria, with Econet -the first GSM operator to go live in Nigeria; So I’ve had a front-row seat to its transformation—from the days when having mobile connectivity was a rare privilege to now, when telecom is the very backbone of our digital economy. One of the most remarkable changes has been the shift from voice-based services to a focus on data and digital transactions. This evolution has opened up countless opportunities: it’s driven financial inclusion, boosted e-commerce, and sparked business growth, creating millions of jobs along the way. Of course, we still face challenges like expanding rural connectivity, keeping services affordable, and investing in better infrastructure. But I’m genuinely optimistic—if we get the policies right and keep pushing the boundaries of innovation, telecom will continue to drive Nigeria’s next phase of economic transformation. GSM network operators are at the heart of Nigeria’s digital transformation. What key roles have they played in shaping the country’s digital economy, and what more can they do to accelerate growth? GSM operators have been the foundation of Nigeria’s digital economy, enabling connectivity, commerce, and financial inclusion. In 2024, these operators contributed 16% to the country’s GDP. Over the years, they have expanded mobile broadband access and supported critical industries such as fintech, e-commerce, education, and government services. This robust infrastructure empowers both individuals and corporate bodies to achieve more—faster. Looking ahead, growth will come from expanding into underserved regions, strengthening 5G adoption, and enhancing digital payment infrastructures. As the future of finance becomes increasingly mobile-first, GSM operators must continue to foster public-private partnerships. Additionally, sectors like healthcare and transportation are set to benefit even further from these advancements. At MTN Nigeria, you led the enrollment of one million subscribers within six months for the National Identity Management Commission—a remarkable feat. How did you make it happen? Thank you! That project was one of the most ambitious and rewarding challenges I’ve taken on. It wasn’t just about numbers; it was about strategy, speed, and execution at scale. We knew that accessibility was key, so we leveraged MTN’s vast agent network to bring the registration process closer to the people—whether in cities, towns, or rural areas. We also introduced tech-driven solutions to speed up data capture and reduce delays, which made the process more efficient. To handle the volume, we mobilised and trained over 5,000 personnel across Nigeria, ensuring that the rollout was smooth and fast. And because awareness was crucial, we launched public education campaigns to encourage people to register. The result is one I am proud. Over one million Nigerians registered within six months, and our efforts earned MTN the Best Telco Contribution Award from NIMC. For me, this experience reaffirmed the power of innovation, collaboration, and execution at scale—when you have the right strategy and team, even the biggest challenges can be turned into success stories. Many in the industry have described your career as one built on integrity and fairness. What formed this disposition in you? Integrity, to me, is the foundation of any successful career. Your values are your greatest asset—they open doors, build trust, and define your leadership. Another core value of mine is hard work. I’ve always believed that aligning my personal values with those of the organization I work for is essential in building trust and fostering genuine relationships. Throughout my career—whether in telecom, fintech, or consulting—I’ve prioritized three things: Transparency in decision-making—Being open and honest in all business dealings. Excellence in execution—Because results matter just as much as good intentions. I approach every role as an opportunity to create value, build strong relationships, and drive real impact. These principles, along with dedication and hard work, have been my guiding forces throughout my journey. You faced a challenging period when you left MTN following allegations of misconduct, only to be cleared after a year-long investigation. What did you learn from that experience? I am proud of my contributions to MTN and grateful for the opportunities I had. However, at that point, I no longer felt the environment was right for me, so I decided to move on. That experience taught me the power of resilience, patience, and the importance of truth prevailing. After a year-long investigation, I was fully cleared, and I was paid all that was due to me. It was a difficult period, but I remained focused on my track record and the impact I had made, knowing that my work and integrity would ultimately stand the test of time. I still appreciate MTN, and I am proud of the legacy I built there—driving landmark achievements such as leading the team that crossed the N1 trillion revenue mark. However, it became clear that it was time for a new chapter—one where I could continue to apply my expertise and drive impact in industries that align with my values and vision for innovation. Since then, I have continued to contribute meaningfully to telecoms, fintech, and financial inclusion, proving that real leadership is not about titles but about making a lasting difference. The lesson? Stay true to your values, trust in your work, and never let circumstances define your potential. In the end, results always speak louder than controversy. Looking back at your 25 years in the telecom industry, what contributions are you most proud of? I have been fortunate to lead some truly transformational projects that have shaped Nigeria’s telecom industry. When I think about my proudest moments, a few stand out. One was driving MTN’s first ever N1 trillion revenue milestone it wasn’t just about the number, but about strategic execution, market expansion, and delivering real value. Another was expanding electronic recharge adoption to over 50%, which helped move the market toward digital transactions and financial inclusion. I also led the restructuring of telecom distribution models, ensuring that our business partners remained profitable and sustainable, which in turn strengthened the entire ecosystem among others. But more than just the numbers, what matters most to me is the real impact—helping businesses grow, expanding access to telecom services, and driving innovation. How has your experience in telecoms shaped your role in fintech and financial inclusion? Telecoms and fintech are two sides of the same coin because financial inclusion thrives on connectivity. My telecom background gave me firsthand experience in scaling business models through distribution, digital innovation, and consumer behaviour insights. This understanding was key when I moved into fintech, where my focus was on building financial solutions that leverage telecom infrastructure to reach unbanked and underserved Nigerians. Telecoms and fintech are evolving together. What do you see as the most promising opportunities for digital transformation in Africa? Africa has a promising economic outlook, with abundant natural resources, a growing population, and increasing urbanization. The biggest opportunity lies in deepening financial inclusion through mobile-driven services. Millions of Africans still lack access to banking, and telecom-powered fintech can change that. We have already started to see some level of adoption, but there is still work to be done. Beyond finance, I see huge potential in digital identity systems—similar to the NIN enrollment project I led. A well-integrated digital ID system can unlock better access to financial services, healthcare, and government programs. Additionally, 5G adoption, IoT, and AI-driven analytics will continue to revolutionise sectors like agriculture, logistics, and smart cities. With the right investments in connectivity and digital education, Africa can build scalable, technology-driven solutions that empower businesses and individuals. Nigeria’s digital economy is on the rise, but challenges remain. What key steps should the country take to strengthen its digital ecosystem and attract more investments? We have seen a lot of progress and there has been a steady increase in broadband access over the past few years, there’s still a pressing need to further improve both its quality and reach. Expanding broadband infrastructure isn’t just about adding more connections, but ensuring faster, more reliable services that can support advanced technologies like 5G, AI, and digital commerce. Alongside this, implementing investment-friendly policy reforms in the telecom and fintech sectors is essential. Equally important is the focus on digital literacy programs to equip young Nigerians with the tech skills needed for today’s digital landscape, and reinforcing cybersecurity measures to foster trust in digital transactions. I’ve seen firsthand how strong infrastructure fuels economic growth and I believe if we align on these priorities, Nigeria won’t just be a fast-growing digital economy—it will lead Africa’s digital revolution. Digitalisation is widely seen as the backbone of the modern economy. In your opinion, is Nigeria attracting enough investments in its digital ecosystem? What could be done to create a more investor-friendly environment? One of the biggest challenges is regulatory uncertainty. Right now, we see frequent policy changes, multiple layers of taxation, and regulatory overlaps that create hesitation for both local and foreign investors. We need a more transparent, streamlined regulatory framework that supports innovation rather than restricts it. There is also a clear need for infrastructure investment, particularly in broadband expansion and 5G deployment. Without strong digital infrastructure, businesses cannot scale, fintech solutions cannot reach rural areas, and industries relying on digital tools will struggle to grow. Another key factor is public-private partnerships (PPPs). The private sector has the expertise, technology, and capital, while the government has policy leverage and nationwide reach. A stronger, more structured collaboration can fast-track digital transformation in areas such as smart cities, e-government services, and digital financial inclusion. We also need to improve investor confidence by tackling macroeconomic challenges such as currency volatility and access to foreign exchange, which can make long-term investments risky. Finally, what’s next? My focus remains on driving innovation in telecoms, fintech, and digital transformation—that’s where I believe I can make the biggest impact. Beyond that, I’m deeply committed to giving back and creating opportunities for others. Education is something I’m passionate about, and I’ll continue to expand my sponsorship program, which has already helped over 150 students get the education they deserve. I’m also consulting for global telecom firms, helping them scale their operations in emerging markets, using the experience I’ve gained over the years. And of course, I’m always exploring new ways to serve, whether in business, community development, or industry leadership. There’s still so much to do, and I’m excited for what’s ahead.