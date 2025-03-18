11 Things to Know About Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, New Administrator of Rivers State
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday, in a national broadcast, declared a state of emergency in Rivers State, suspending the Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, Mrs Ngozi Odu, and all elected members of the state House of Assembly for six months.
The President also nominated Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd) as Administrator to take charge of the affairs of the state. Who is Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas (Rtd)?
Here are 11 things to know about Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas
- Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas is a retired Vice Admiral and former Chief of Naval Staff, a position he held from 2015 to 2021
- He was born in Nko, Cross River State, South South Nigeria on September 27, 1960
- He began his primary education at Nko Primary School, Nko, Cross River State in 1966 and completed it at Big Qua Primary School, Calabar in 1971.
- He was at Hope Waddell Training Institute Calabar from 1972 to 1976, and attended the School of Basic Studies Ogoja from 1977 to 1979.
- He enlisted into the Nigerian Defence Academy as a member of 26 Regular Course on June 20, 1979 and was commissioned sub-lieutenant on January 1, 1983.
- He attended several military courses at home and abroad, some of which include Sub-Lieutenant Technical Course at INS Venduruthy in India; Primary Pilot Training at the 301 Primary Flying Training School at Nigerian Airforce Base in Kaduna; Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, Kaduna for the Junior Staff Course, and later the Senior Staff Course; Amphibious Warfare School of the United States Marine Corps University in Quantico, Virginia, US; and National Defence Course at the National Defence College, Islamabad, Pakistan.
- He holds a master’s degree in defence and strategic studies from Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad, Pakistan.
- He was a midshipman on board NNS Ruwan Yaro, NNS Obuma and NNS Aradu, and served as executive officer of NNS Siri, NNS Ekun and NNS Ambe.
- He was the commanding officer of the Nigerian Navy Underwater Warfare; commanding officer of the Forward Operating Base Ibaka; directing staff at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji where he also served as director of the Department of Maritime Warfare, and deputy commandant of the College.
- He served as Provost Marshal; Principal Staff Officer to CNS; Command Operations Officer at the Headquarters Western Naval Command, Lagos; Commander of the Naval Air Base, Ojo; Chief Staff Officer at Headquarters, Naval Training Command, Lagos; chief of administration; Navy Secretary; Flag Officer Commanding Western Naval Command; Chief of Logistics GMD/CEO of Nigerian Navy Holdings Limited.
- He is married to Theresa Ibas and their marriage is blessed with 3 children.