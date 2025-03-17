STRENGTHENING NIGERIA’S SECURITY AND CORRECTIONAL INSTITUTIONS

Sylvester Nwakuche is appointed Controller General of the Nigeria Correctional Service, writes Henry Udutchay

On Tuesday, 11 March 2025, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu took

a significant step forward in reviving the penal sector with the transmission of

the name of Sylvester Ndidi Nwakuche to the National Assembly to

be confirmed as substantive Controller General of the Nigeria Correctional

Service (NCoS). This action is not just a recognition of his exemplary service,

dedication, and professionalism, but also a clear indication of the government’s

commitment to strengthening the correctional system in Nigeria and bringing

it up to international standard. If confirmed by the National Assembly,

Nwakuche would become the 16th Nigerian to superintend over affairs in the

Service.

This move by the President has been hailed as a significant milestone in the

reform of the NCoS, and has been widely welcomed by stakeholders, who see

Nwakuche as the right person to lead the Service in its quest for reform and

excellence. Having diligently served as Acting Controller General since 15

December 2024, following the retirement of his predecessor, Nwakuche has

displayed exceptional leadership, championing copious reforms, improving

stakeholders’ engagements, and enhancing the welfare of both correctional

officers and inmates. He has displayed experience, expertise, and vision to

recreate the Service and make it compete on the global turf.

Under his leadership in acting capacity, Nigerians have witnessed significant

advancements in correctional management, including a clear vision towards

the decongestion of correctional facilities, the enhancement of vocational and

educational programmes for inmates, and the strengthening of security

mechanisms within custodial centres. His vision for the Service is centered on

creating a safer and humane environment for the inmates, while also ensuring

that the Service is responsive to the needs of the society. His vast experience

and leadership qualities make him the right man for the job, and his confirmation as substantive Controller General will be a step in the right

direction.

As the substantive Controller General, Nwakuche is expected to build on the

progress made so far to take the Service to new heights. His tenure is expected

to be marked by a drive for transformation, ensuring that the Service upholds

its core mandate of reformation, rehabilitation, and reintegration of offenders

into society. The task ahead for the new Controller General is enormous, given

the dynamic nature of correctional administration in Nigeria. From addressing

infrastructure deficits to ensuring the full digitalization of correctional

operations, there is no doubt that his leadership will be crucial in repositioning

the Service for greater efficiency. It is, therefore, imperative for all stakeholders,

including correctional officers, civil society organizations, non-governmental

organisations, security agencies, and the general public, to lend their

unwavering support.

This is expressing deep gratitude to President Tinubu for his unwavering

support and strategic leadership in strengthening Nigeria’s security and

correctional institutions. His administration has continued to prioritize

security and correctional reforms, ensuring that only the best hands are

appointed to lead critical sectors. The appointment of Nwakuche is yet another

testament to the President’s commitment to good governance and institutional

excellence.

This appointment would not have been possible without the commitment and

visionary leadership of the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo. The Minister has demonstrated an unwavering dedication to improving the

Nigeria Correctional Service, pushing for policies and initiatives that enhance

efficiency, professionalism, and effectiveness in the Service. His efforts in

championing reforms and advocating for a robust system that complies with

international human rights standards and good correctional practices, deserve

commendation and recognition.

As Nigerians celebrate this well-earned appointment, it is strongly expected

that the leadership and members of the National Assembly would expedite the

confirmation process. The Nigerian Correctional Service plays a crucial role in

national security, and strong leadership is essential for its continued

transformation. By confirming him swiftly, the National Assembly will be

reinforcing its commitment to effective governance, institutional reforms and

the rule of law.

Nigerians look forward to the confirmation of this appointment, and are hopeful that the Nigerian Correctional

Service will continue on the path of progress, ensuring a safer, more reformed,

and rehabilitative correctional system for the nation.

Chief Udutchay, Public Affairs Analyst, writes from Abuja. hochay2000@yahoo.com