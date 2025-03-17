STRENGTHENING NIGERIA’S SECURITY AND CORRECTIONAL INSTITUTIONS
Sylvester Nwakuche is appointed Controller General of the Nigeria Correctional Service, writes Henry Udutchay
On Tuesday, 11 March 2025, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu took
a significant step forward in reviving the penal sector with the transmission of
the name of Sylvester Ndidi Nwakuche to the National Assembly to
be confirmed as substantive Controller General of the Nigeria Correctional
Service (NCoS). This action is not just a recognition of his exemplary service,
dedication, and professionalism, but also a clear indication of the government’s
commitment to strengthening the correctional system in Nigeria and bringing
it up to international standard. If confirmed by the National Assembly,
Nwakuche would become the 16th Nigerian to superintend over affairs in the
Service.
This move by the President has been hailed as a significant milestone in the
reform of the NCoS, and has been widely welcomed by stakeholders, who see
Nwakuche as the right person to lead the Service in its quest for reform and
excellence. Having diligently served as Acting Controller General since 15
December 2024, following the retirement of his predecessor, Nwakuche has
displayed exceptional leadership, championing copious reforms, improving
stakeholders’ engagements, and enhancing the welfare of both correctional
officers and inmates. He has displayed experience, expertise, and vision to
recreate the Service and make it compete on the global turf.
Under his leadership in acting capacity, Nigerians have witnessed significant
advancements in correctional management, including a clear vision towards
the decongestion of correctional facilities, the enhancement of vocational and
educational programmes for inmates, and the strengthening of security
mechanisms within custodial centres. His vision for the Service is centered on
creating a safer and humane environment for the inmates, while also ensuring
that the Service is responsive to the needs of the society. His vast experience
and leadership qualities make him the right man for the job, and his confirmation as substantive Controller General will be a step in the right
direction.
As the substantive Controller General, Nwakuche is expected to build on the
progress made so far to take the Service to new heights. His tenure is expected
to be marked by a drive for transformation, ensuring that the Service upholds
its core mandate of reformation, rehabilitation, and reintegration of offenders
into society. The task ahead for the new Controller General is enormous, given
the dynamic nature of correctional administration in Nigeria. From addressing
infrastructure deficits to ensuring the full digitalization of correctional
operations, there is no doubt that his leadership will be crucial in repositioning
the Service for greater efficiency. It is, therefore, imperative for all stakeholders,
including correctional officers, civil society organizations, non-governmental
organisations, security agencies, and the general public, to lend their
unwavering support.
This is expressing deep gratitude to President Tinubu for his unwavering
support and strategic leadership in strengthening Nigeria’s security and
correctional institutions. His administration has continued to prioritize
security and correctional reforms, ensuring that only the best hands are
appointed to lead critical sectors. The appointment of Nwakuche is yet another
testament to the President’s commitment to good governance and institutional
excellence.
This appointment would not have been possible without the commitment and
visionary leadership of the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo. The Minister has demonstrated an unwavering dedication to improving the
Nigeria Correctional Service, pushing for policies and initiatives that enhance
efficiency, professionalism, and effectiveness in the Service. His efforts in
championing reforms and advocating for a robust system that complies with
international human rights standards and good correctional practices, deserve
commendation and recognition.
As Nigerians celebrate this well-earned appointment, it is strongly expected
that the leadership and members of the National Assembly would expedite the
confirmation process. The Nigerian Correctional Service plays a crucial role in
national security, and strong leadership is essential for its continued
transformation. By confirming him swiftly, the National Assembly will be
reinforcing its commitment to effective governance, institutional reforms and
the rule of law.
Nigerians look forward to the confirmation of this appointment, and are hopeful that the Nigerian Correctional
Service will continue on the path of progress, ensuring a safer, more reformed,
and rehabilitative correctional system for the nation.
Chief Udutchay, Public Affairs Analyst, writes from Abuja. hochay2000@yahoo.com