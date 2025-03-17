Salem Varsity VC Extols the Founder, Chancellor’s Good Virtues At 72

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The Vice Chancellor of Salem University, Lokoja, Kogi State, Professor Aliwo Akubo, has described the Founder and Chancellor of the institution, Archbishop Sam Amaga, as a special gift to Nigeria, and Kogi State in particular.

This was contained in a congratulatory message to mark the 72nd birthday of the founder of the Salem University signed by the Vice Chancellor, and made available to the journalists in Lokoja yesterday.

He further described Archbishop Amaga as a “true pathfinder and builder of men and institutions,” thereby impacting lives and Nigeria’s growth and development.

Akubo said that the entire university community salutes the chancellor’s amazing and impactful years on earth, having put smiles on faces of over countless indigents across Nigeria.

The VC thanked God for “giving Nigeria and particularly Kogi State such an illustrious and industrious son and father in the person of Archbishop Sam Amaga.

“A great televangelist, prolific writer and foremost educationist, Archbishop Amaga has through the Sam Amaga Foundation, touched lives of several orphans from different parts of Nigeria with scholarships, some of whom have graduated from the university and other Institutions of higher learning.

“In fact, the founding chancellor has made significant contributions to the spiritual and educational growth and development of Nigeria, worth emulation by well-meaning Nigerians.

“The Archbishop is indeed a trailblazer in many areas of life, particularly in ministry and human capital development, as demonstrated with the establishment of Salem University and his foundation,”

The VC said that Amaga has bequeathed enduring legacies to the next generation of youthful and innovative leaders in line with the founding philosophy of Salem University, which is: ‘Raising Global Leaders’.

According to him, “As products of the Sam Amaga Mentoring School and beneficiaries of his benevolence, we will continue to remember and emulate him for the growth and development of the country.

“This is why the management, staff and students of this great citadel of learning today join the church platform and well-wishers within and outside Nigeria in celebrating this true pathfinder and builder of men on the occasion of his 72nd anniversary.”