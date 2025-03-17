Police Kill Seven Criminal Suspects, Rescue Four Kidnap Victims

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The operatives of Abia and Nasarawa State Police Commands carried out operations that resulted in the rescue of four kidnap victims, the killing of seven notorious criminals, and the recovery of a cache of arms and ammunition.

A statement by Force Spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, said that the coordinated operations in the two states are part of the concerted effort by the police to combat kidnapping, which has been perceived as a lucrative enterprise by some criminal syndicates in the country.

“On March 9, 2025, at approximately 09:30 hours, the Abia State Police Command received reports of four individuals kidnapped while driving their Toyota RAV4 along New Umuahia Road, Obingwa. Leveraging credible intelligence, the Command’s tactical team located the kidnappers’ hideout on March 14, 2025, in a three-bedroom bungalow in Osokwa, Osisioma LGA.

“Upon arrival, the operatives faced heavy gunfire from the kidnappers. However, the superior firepower of the tactical teams led to the neutralisation of six members of the kidnapping syndicate, and the four victims were rescued unharmed,” he said.

Adejobi noted that the operation also resulted in the recovery of two AK-47 rifles, six magazines, and thirty-four rounds of live ammunition.

He stated that the rescued victims were promptly taken to the police hospital for medical attention.

The Force Spokesperson stated that the Nasarawa State Police Command, in collaboration with the Nigerian Army and local vigilante groups, neutralised a notorious kidnapper known as Abdullahi, alias “Honor”, during a joint security operation in Akwanga on 14 March 2025.

He said that the suspect, who had been on the wanted list for multiple offences, was intercepted near the Akwanga Central Mosque while attempting to evade arrest on a motorcycle.

According to him, “During the operation, the suspect brandished his arm to aid his escape but was subdued by a quick reaction from the security operatives. A search of the suspect yielded a Beretta pistol and twelve rounds of 9mm live ammunition.

“One accomplice managed to escape with gunshot wounds, and a manhunt is currently underway to apprehend the fleeing suspect.”

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, commended the operatives for their professionalism and effective collaboration.

He emphasised the importance of maintaining momentum in the ongoing fight against criminal elements in the country and sent a stern warning to all those who perpetrate crime to cease their nefarious activities or face decisive action.

He concluded that these recent operations underscored the resilience of the Nigeria Police Force to curb gunrunning, kidnapping, and other forms of criminality.