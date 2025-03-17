  • Monday, 17th March, 2025

Oyebanji to Employ 1,800 Secondary School Teaching, Non-Teaching Staff in Ekiti 

Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, has approved the  recruitment of 1,800 teaching and non-teaching staff into public schools in the state.

The State Commissioner for Information, Rt. Hon. Taiwo Olatunbosun, who made this known in a statement in Ado Ekiti, explained that the authorisation is a continuous exercise aimed at addressing gaps and possible shortfalls created by workers leaving the public service due to abscondment and the japa syndrome, resignation, as well as mandatory or voluntary retirement after attaining the compulsory retirement age or the maximum number of years in service. 

He noted that about 170 teaching staff would be disengaging from the public service before the end of the year, adding that properly scheduled recruitment exercise remained the only panacea for guiding against shortage of staff and its attendant problems.  

Giving a breakdown of the approval, Olatunbosun stated that the vacancies declared are for 1,600 teaching staff made up of 1,066 degree holders and 534 National Certificate of Education (NCE) while approval was also given for employment 200 of non-teaching staff.

He assured  the people that the recruitment exercise would be strictly merit-based, adding that successful candidates would be posted to 192 public secondary schools, particularly in the remote and underserved areas of the State.

