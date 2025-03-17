ICC U19 Men’s World Cup African Qualifier to Hold in Lagos

The International Cricket Council (ICC) Under-19 Men’s World Cup African Qualifier is set to begin in Lagos, Nigeria, from March 26 to April 6, 2025.

The tournament will bring together six of Africa’s most talented youth cricket teams—Kenya, Uganda, Namibia, Tanzania, Sierra Leone, and host Nigeria—as they compete for the continent’s sole ticket to the ICC Under-19 Men’s World Cup.

The matches will be held at two iconic venues: the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) Cricket Oval and the University of Lagos (Unilag) Cricket Oval, both facilities have been optimised and certified ready for the coming cricket action.

President of the Nigeria Cricket Federation, Uyi Akpata, expressed his excitement about hosting the event, stating, “Nigeria is thrilled to welcome these talented young cricketers and their supporters to Lagos.

“Our nation is known for its warm hospitality and fascinating cricketing potential, and we are committed to making this qualifier a memorable experience for all. This tournament is not just about competition; it’s about celebrating the growth of cricket in Africa and inspiring the next generation of players,” stressed Akpata.

The qualifier will kick off with two thrilling opening encounters on Friday, March 28: Nigeria will face Namibia at the TBS Oval, while Kenya will take on Sierra Leone at the Unilag Oval.

These matches promise to set the tone for an exciting tournament filled with fierce competition and outstanding performances.

With only one World Cup ticket up for grabs, the stakes are high. The eventual winner will earn the honour of representing Africa at the ICC Under-19 Men’s World Cup.

Nigeria previously achieved this feat, securing the African ticket in 2019 and competing in the ICC Under-19 Men’s World Cup hosted by South Africa in 2020.