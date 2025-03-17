Abuja Regent Secondary School Achieves BSO Outstanding Status

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Regent Secondary School in Abuja has achieved an unprecedented milestone, becoming the first and only Secondary School in Nigeria and West Africa to be judged ‘Outstanding’ across all nine categories by British Schools Overseas (BSO) inspectors.

This inspection carried out in February 2025 was commissioned by the UK Department for Education (DfE), and positions The Regent Secondary School in Abuja among an elite group of international schools globally.

In a statement signed by its principal, Philip Reynolds, schools inspected by BSO are judged against quality of education provided, spiritual, moral, social, and cultural development of pupils.

Others are welfare, health, and safety of pupils, suitability of staff, supply staff and proprietors, premises and accommodation, provision of information to parents, handling of complaints and grievances, leadership and management, as well as boarding provision.

Also, they noted that: “Students consistently achieve significantly above global averages, with 98 percent securing A*-C grades at IGCSE level, nearly half of which are A* or A grades.”

He said the intention is to inform parents of pupils in British Schools Overseas how standards measure up against the standards that apply to independent schools in England.

He said: “The inspectors described the quality of education at The Regent Secondary School in Abuja as “broad, innovative, and child-centred,” praising its effectiveness in engaging students and delivering excellent academic outcomes.”

The inspection team also praised the school for its boarding facilities, calling them “exemplary,” noting that “boarders feel safe, secure, comfortable, and enjoy their accommodation. They report strong, supportive relationships with staff and peers.”

In appreciation, the principal described the achievement as a defining milestone in all nine categories, and pledged that the staff unwavering commitment to excellence, teamwork, and continuous improvement will be sustained.

“The school’s outstanding achievements reflect not only its commitment to academic excellence but also the strength of its inclusive, nurturing community.

“This success is built on the dedication of students who embrace learning, teachers who inspire and challenge, parents who provide unwavering support, and a leadership team that continuously drives innovation and excellence in education,” he stated.