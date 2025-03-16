Will Newcastle’s 56 Years Wait for a Trophy End Today?



CARABAO CUP FINAL

Liverpool are aiming for a first trophy under Arne Slot while Newcastle United have a chance to end a run of 56 years without winning a title in Sunday’s Carabao Cup final.

The Reds are the defending champions, having beaten Chelsea in extra time last season. It was their final success under Jurgen Klopp before he stepped down as manager at the end of the season.

It is 10 years since anybody other than Manchester City, Manchester United or Liverpool have won the EFL Cup.

This is Newcastle’s second cup final under boss Eddie Howe and the Saudi ownership, losing two years ago to Manchester United.

Their most recent trophy was the 1969 Inter-Cities Fairs Cup.

“You play games like this to win it, and that’s what we’re going to try to do,” said Slot, whose side are runaway leaders at the top of the Premier League.

“And we’re really looking forward to it, to playing a final again, because you cannot take a final for granted, especially not in this country with so many good teams involved in every cup competition.

“So we’re looking forward that we are part of it, and if you are part of it, of course you want and try to win it. But that’s probably what Newcastle wants as well.”