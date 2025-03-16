Suzuki By CFAO Announces Exciting Price Slash on Vehicles

Bennett Oghifo

Suzuki by CFAO, one of the fastest-growing automobile dealerships, has launched a nationwide promotional campaign offering customers an incredible opportunity to own a durable, fuel-efficient, and stylish Suzuki vehicle at a discounted price. This limited-time offer also comes with added benefits designed to maximize customer value and return on investment.

Three models are featured in this exciting promotion: the Suzuki Grand Vitara GL, Grand Vitara GLX, and the Suzuki Eeco Van. These models now come with significant price reductions, along with exclusive incentives such as one-year free service and free registration – available for a limited period.

According to Madam Aissatou Diouf, General Manager of Suzuki by CFAO, “The Suzuki brand under CFAO remains committed to delivering affordability, innovation, and reliability to its customers. We encourage potential buyers to take advantage of this offer before it ends. Customer feedback continues to reinforce Suzuki’s reputation for quality, fuel efficiency, and overall satisfaction.”

Under the promotional offer, customers can now drive home the Suzuki Grand Vitara GL for N46 million, down from N48 million, while the Grand Vitara GLX is currently available at N53 million, down from 55 million, and the Suzuki EECO Van for N19.5 million, down from N23 million.

Why Invest in the Suzuki Grand Vitara GLX, GL, or Eeco Van?

The Suzuki Grand Vitara GLX is a feature-packed SUV with a robust design, sophisticated styling, and cutting-edge technology. It comes equipped with:

1.5L, 2WD automatic transmission (FS);

Panoramic sunroof;

Power door mirrors;

16-inch alloy wheels;

9-inch touchscreen audio system;

360-degree camera;

Outstanding fuel efficiency of just 4-5 liters per 100 kilometers.

The Grand Vitara GL variant features a 1.5L engine, 2WD automatic transmission (FS), power door mirrors, alloy wheels, and fabric seats while maintaining the same remarkable fuel efficiency as the GLX.

For businesses and entrepreneurs seeking affordability and efficiency, the Suzuki Eeco Van is a perfect choice.

The Suzuki Eeco Panel Van is a versatile and reliable vehicle, perfect for businesses, entrepreneurs, or individuals looking for a practical and affordable transportation solution.

Powered by a 1.2-liter, 4-cylinder petrol engine, it delivers:

54 kW (73 hp) of power and 101 Nm of torque; 5-speed manual transmission;

Exceptional fuel economy of just 4-5 liters per 100 kilometers;

Low maintenance costs and practical features such as manual air conditioning, park assist, and fabric seats;

Basic safety features, including seatbelts, a driver-side airbag, and an audio system with AM/FM radio and USB connectivity.