Presidency: Tinubu Not Worried About 2027 Polls

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Presidency has clarified that President Bola Tinubu is not currently focused on the 2027 election but is instead prioritising his economic policies aimed at improving the lives of Nigerians.

Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Media and Public Communications, Mr Sunday Dare, stated that the president is more concerned with the long-term impact of his policies than with political maneuvering ahead of the next election.

In a Friday night post on his X page, Dare highlighted key economic improvements under Tinubu’s leadership.

“President Tinubu is not worried about the next election. He’s worried about the shared prosperity that he can bring to Nigerians,” he wrote.

“He’s worried about how the reforms he has put in place will yield the necessary impact. He is concerned about what will happen to the economy of this country eventually. That’s the focus.

“We’ve seen our foreign reserves go up. We’ve seen inflation come down. We’ve seen our trade surplus go up. We’ve seen exports go up and imports drop. We’ve seen the investments that have been attracted -over $50 billion. We are seeing prices dropping.

“We have clear data and you have a President that is clearly in the driver’s seat, and he has stayed the course of the decisions he has taken. And I think that the next election is not really in his view right now. It’s how to make sure that at the end of his first term, he can sit back and say, look, ‘I have impacted the lives of Nigerians. I have turned this economy around.’”

Dare’s statement comes amid growing efforts to form a coalition that could challenge the APC in 2027.

Former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, a founding member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has since defected from the APC to the Social Democratic Party (SDP) after allegedly falling out of favour with Tinubu’s administration.