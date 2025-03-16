Mike Aremu: Milestones of A Middle-age Legend

There are few artists whose journey is as intricately woven with the essence of their craft as Mike Aremu. With a saxophone in hand, his life has been an odyssey of discovery, resilience, and evolution. As he approaches the milestone of 50, Aremu in a chat with AdedayoAdejobi, reflects on a life defined by the pursuit of both artistic and personal growth

y music chose me; it continues to echo in every note, every concert, and every breath of life I take,” Mike Aremu began as we settled down for a chat. We were in his expansive living room where Aremu, a seasoned artist whose career has seen crescendos of highs and valleys of lows, reflected on a life lived not in the pursuit of fame alone, but in the devotion to an art form that transcends language and culture.

“Music is the most consistent element of my life—I cannot imagine living without it,” he confided. “It is no longer a choice but a calling, woven seamlessly into the tapestry of my existence.”

Raised in Kaduna, Nigeria, Aremu’s musical story began long before the world took notice, shaped by years of experimenting with instruments and a deep, unshakable connection to his faith.

“My love for music was born in the diverse landscapes of northern Kaduna State and Niger State in Nigeria,” he said. “There, in the quiet alleys and bustling streets, I found myself surrounded by a myriad of instruments. My childhood was marked by a curious pursuit, from the rhythmic tapping of local drums to the sharp tones of the trumpet. But it was the saxophone that captured my heart, not through the conventional route, but through a series of serendipitous events. My first encounter with the saxophone was a bittersweet moment—I was told not to touch it. The instrument was an unattainable treasure, yet my desire never waned.”

“I cried,” he recalled wistfully, “I wanted to play it so badly.”

With his eventual relocation to Lagos, persistence, and fate aligning itself, Aremu met Sunny Ailoje, a fellow musician at Revival Assembly Church, Lagos. “He offered me his saxophone in exchange for my instrument. The seeds of my saxophone journey were planted on Sunday, and by Thursday, I had not only mastered the saxophone but was playing it with the expertise of someone who had dedicated a lifetime to it.”

The saxophone became Aremu’s voice, his instrument of choice for conveying emotions that words failed to express.

“Through smooth and melodic notes, I spoke the language of pain, joy, and peace, communicating what my voice alone could. Yet, the road to mastery was not without its struggles.”

The music business is delicate, Mike reflected, acknowledging the challenges faced by many musicians in balancing their artistry with the demanding nature of the industry. Despite this, his faith and determination have always guided him, facing music with a sense of strategy, innovation and learning to adapt to new technologies.

The 2019 pandemic, a period marked by isolation and uncertainty, became, paradoxically, one of the busiest periods of Mike’s career. With a pause and the weight of his words carried by his calm yet focused presence, Mike noted, “I found solace and purpose in music, performing relentlessly, reaching listeners through virtual platforms. It was a time of growth. I became independent, learning how to produce, mix, and master my songs. It was empowering.”

With influence expanding past the virtual stage came a notable invitation to lecture to over 1,000 music directors from the Redeemed Christian Church of God in the United Kingdom—a moment he describes as “one of the biggest Zoom meetings of my life.”

Through such milestones, Aremu has come to realise the importance of growth, as an artist and as a person.

“Growth is the ability to stay relevant, to adapt, learn, and to evolve. My journey has been a continuous evolution, one in which my self-knowledge and technical skills have flourished. Yet, I don’t attribute my success to mere talent. It is traced back to an abiding belief in my craft and a consistent commitment to improve.”

With an in-drawn personality, Aremu finds himself constantly reflecting on the moments that have shaped him. “One such moment was staging my concerts, a bold step that allowed me to fully embrace my unique genre, Afrogojazz – a blend of Afrobeat, gospel, and jazz. It became a declaration of possibility—a belief that dreams, no matter how far-fetched, could be realised. My sold-out concerts in Europe became a testament to the universality of music, and the genre itself became a symbol of my creative audacity.’’

Mike is not defined alone by music, but by a life that is deeply placed with his faith – a foundation and a guiding light: “In times of turmoil, it is my relationship with God that provides strength. When things get tough, I turn to God. In these moments, my saxophone becomes more than an instrument; it becomes my confessional, my way of expressing what words cannot.

“In one of my low estates, a personal piece I wrote is ‘Vow’. A song that was born from the emotional turbulence of a painful divorce. It was a cry for understanding, a dialogue with God that asked profound questions about faith and purpose. If God didn’t answer my prayers, would I still serve him? I asked myself during that time of deep reflection. This question, I believe, gave birth to a song that would serve as a constant reminder of my vow to remain faithful, regardless of the challenges life threw my way.”

With a voice tinged with quiet wisdom, pausing to reflect on his life as he stands on the brink of turning 50, he said, “I find myself looking forward with both excitement and reverence. Turning 50 is a significant milestone. It’s a time to reflect, to embrace what truly matters, and to be excited for what is to come. The clarity that comes with age is a gift—a recognition that life’s preciousness increases as time moves forward.”

Despite his immense success, Mike remains grounded in the belief that there is still more to achieve. “My dream is to stage a global festival that bridges continents, bringing together musicians from different cultures, all united by the power of the saxophone. I see a collaboration with young artists, where the musical conversation transcends boundaries, creating a platform for the next generation of musicians to explore and express their voices.’’

As the conversation drifted to his legacy, his eyes dilated and softened. “When I’m long gone, I want my music to inspire, heal, and deliver people. I want it to be something that lasts.”

“With that, my legacy will not be one confined to the walls of concert halls or the fleeting applause of audiences. Rather, it will live on in the hearts of those who have been touched by my music—just as my life has been forever shaped by the music I was born to create,” he enthused.

As Mike contemplates his next chapter, there is an undeniable sense of purpose in the air, one that suggests his story is far from finished. With a resolute voice, he says: “I have not lost my faith. I am still becoming better, growing, and learning.”