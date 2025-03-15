Vivajets Seeks Business Collaboration amid Expansion Drive

Omolabake Fasogbon

Business aviation firm, Falcon Aerospace Limited, operators of Vivajets has sought collaboration with potential investors around the world.

This followed its recent award of Air Operator’s Certificate (AOC) by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), enabling it to extend service to commercial travellers.

The firm’s accreditation by the regulatory body further demonstrated its compliance with aviation safety standards.

Chief Executive Officer of the firm, Chukwuerika Achum, highlighted the timeliness of the accreditation at a period of global expansion and technological innovations.

“This certification from our home country further enhances our capacity to make business aviation more accessible and to deliver vital business connectivity that Africa needs through seamless and efficient air transportation.

“This achievement is a vital milestone in our quest to become Africa’s largest and most efficient business aviation provider,” he said.

Citing a recent report, Head of Flight Operations, Mark Adoga, stated that Africa’s private aviation sector was thriving, with private jet flights surging 15 percent over the past year.

“Nigeria, South Africa, and Kenya are driving this trend, as a new wave of business leaders increasingly seek convenient and efficient travel solutions to accelerate their business growth. “We are poised to meet this demand by providing efficient charter flights that are seamless both in booking and in operations.

“We will continue to expand the scope and quality of our operations and deliver top notch services to our clients with safe and efficient flights without compromising luxury,” he assured.

Chief Operating Officer of the firm, Tejumade Salami added, “We are rapidly increasing our operations on the global stage, with international routes in North America, Europe and the Middle-East, and a Canadian office. Now with the AOC, we continue to expand our fleet and global routes, whilst seeking collaborations and investments to power our rapid growth and international expansion. “