Victor Boniface: English Giants’ Beautiful Bride

After his failed move to Saudi Arabian side, Al Nassr, in the winter, Super Eagles striker, Victor Boniface’s romance with German side, Bayer Leverkusen may be ending in the coming summer transfer window. The German Bundesliga champions have brought down the Nigerian’s price tag from €70 million to €50 and top Premier League clubs-Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle are already queuing to cash in

ccording to reports from German publication, Sport Bild, Bayer Leverkusen has lowered their asking price for Super Eagles striker, Victor Boniface as they are looking to sell him in the summer.

In the January transfer window, Boniface was close to moving to Al-Nassrfor €70m before the Saudi Arabian side performed a u-turn and opted to sign Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran instead.

At the start of the season, Boniface was a key figure in Bayer Leverkusen’s attack, but an injury sustained while on international duty with the Super Eagles paved the way for Patrik Schick to take his place in the starting lineup.

With Schick thriving, Boniface has been limited to just one start in 2025.

The 24-year-old is visibly frustrated, even getting into an on-field dispute with club mate, Emiliano Buendía in the 4-1 win against EintrachtFrankfurt.

His behaviour has raised concerns within the club, as Bayer Leverkusen arereportedly unhappy with his open display of frustration.

Since then, Boniface has been relegated to the bench and with just two goals after his failed move, he has struggled to perform when called upon.

Heading into next season, Leverkusen do not want to have Boniface on the books and all the signs point towards them selling the Nigerian. Die Werkself will ask for a fee of around €50m for Boniface, and the idea of having to sell one big player this summer will then be met with the striker’s departure.

Meanwhile, several Premier League clubs have been linked to Boniface’s signature.

Added firepower is a crucial aim for Chelsea in the summer transfer window and the Blues are reportedly honing their options.

Despite possible competition from Premier League rivals, Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle United, the Blues are determined to upgrade Coach Enzo Maresca’s attack.

Chelsea have turned their attentions to Bayer Leverkusen’s striker, Boniface and “are doing whatever it takes to win the race” according to reporting by CaughtOffside.

The 24-year-old Nigerian international, Boniface arrived in Europe with Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt in 2019 before spending a single season in Belgium with Union Saint-Gilloise.

Boniface signed for Leverkusen in 2023 and scored 14 goals in 18 starts, as Xabi Alonso steered them to an incredible Bundesliga and DFB-Pokaldouble last season.

He’s added seven more league goals this term, as well as another in the Champions League against AC Milan.

Chelsea are understandably attracted by that level of production. Despite sitting fourth in the Premier League, the Blues’ need for a scorer is clear.

Nicolas Jackson has scored nine times in the Premier League this season but isn’t reliably prolific. He’s also injured, leaving Maresca with Christopher Nkunku as his only recognised centre forward.

With Nkunku not firing and Cole Palmer struggling for form in front of goal, Chelsea’s need to strengthen has been exposed.

“Chelsea are increasingly moving towards Boniface as a top priority target ahead of next season, so they’ll hope they can remain at the front of the queue for his signature,” reports CaughtOffside.

That queue apparently comprises Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle.

While Chelsea intend to fend off attention from elsewhere, interest in Boniface from their Premier League rivals makes just as much sense.

Manchester Utd are getting precious little return from their meagre centreforward options and will look to back Coach Ruben Amorim in the summer. Arsenal’s woes up front have been picked over repeatedly since Kai Havertzjoined Gabriel Jesus in the treatment room.

Newcastle’s situation is different. Alexander Isak is by many measures the most effective striker in the Premier League.

If the Magpies finish in a Champions League spot, they should be able to hold on to their key man. If not, the interest from elsewhere will be constant and widespread. Arsenal in particular have been frequently linked with a move for Isak in the past.

Boniface’s contract runs to the summer of 2028 but he would come at a lower cost than Isak, for whom Newcastle will fight tooth and nail.

If the Gunners decide to cut out a step and go straight for the Nigerian, it’s likely they’ll find Chelsea standing in their path.

Despite Boniface’s limited playing opportunities in recent months, he has been named in Nigeria’s final squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.