Taraba State: A Rebirth in the Making

By Okey Ikechukwu

In these days of questionable public discourse on governance, any attempt to speak of tolerably good performance by a state governor will attract suspicion. It will either be that the governor has procured platforms to nurse a presidential ambition, or that he is working to hoodwink the public despite his obvious poor performance.

The other sad feature of some media commentary onpublic office holders is that it sometimes presents government interventions as favours by the governor; for which the people must thank him profusely. Service delivery, for which the governor was elected in the first place, then gets presented and projected to the public as acts of benevolence. At the end of the day, state resources are seen, and treated, as the personal resources of the governor to be dispensed at his discretion. Absurd!

But here we are, about to talk about a serving governor whose first series of actions culminated in a Masterclass for would-be state officials before he began to govern. Yes.

The first thing the current governor of Taraba State didafter he emerged victorious in the elections was to patiently scrutinize the human capital of his state, and then and make some key appointments. After the appointments, rather than say, “Alright, now report at your respective offices and start work”, he planned a capacity development immersion. The programme was held at the Nigerian Army Resource Centre (NARC), with every key official of the future Taraba State in the governor’s mind assembled in one location. His reason for doing this was quite simple: Dr. Agbu Kefas told his people that there is always a right and wrong way of doing everything.

That being the case, he maintained that the only way to work as a government official in a 21st Century world was to give every worker the ideas and template for his specific schedule before he starts work. So, he gathered his people but not for motivational talk, boring lectures and an excuse for collecting Duty Tour allowance(DTA), no! it was for them to get Actionable Ideas for hands-on performance, in order to serve the best interests of the people of Taraba State who elected him into office.

He called it an induction course and retreat. It was organized for commissioners, special advisers, permanent secretaries, senior directors, legislators and judicial officers. The aim was to help everyone to fully understand respective roles and responsibilities in the State governance process. It was to also equip newly appointed cabinet members with the basic skills and knowledge they need to engender true service delivery for Taraba people. It was all designed to help create synergy and ensure that the executive, civil service, legislature, judiciary and other key stakeholders work together with the right team spirit.

That retreat emphasized the primacy of public policy as a tool for the developmental blue-print of Taraba State through a whole-of-government approach. It spelt out the import, impact and value of accountability, transparency, good governance and efficient budget process as drivers of sustainable economic growth.

This way of onboarding government officials and stakeholders, on the importance and necessity to pursue excellence and good governance in Taraba State, was the grand takeoff plan of the newly elected governor.

He told them, at the retreat, that he was poised to transform the poor economic and social indices of the State so as to promote all round growth and development and wealth creation. He also emphasized the fact that he would prioritize security, because peace and prosperity for the people could only be achieved in an environment with meaningful security for life and property.

A former Vice President of the World Bank was among the resource persons. When, back thenbar the retreat in 2003, I spoke to them on “Building a New Generation of Public Sector Leaders in Taraba Through LeadershipMentoring, Emotional Intelligence and Strategic Management of Human Relations”, my emphasis was on the importance of humanizing governance, while keeping to best global practices.

The governor identified the key drivers of the Taraba State he had in view included improvements in education, health, industry, agriculture, mining, tourism and much more. The newly elected governor also placed significant emphasis on attracting FDIs andpromoting MSMEs for broad-spectrum prosperity. He used the occasion to present his vision for the State, the pillars of his government and the philosophy of his administration, as he charged everyone to translate the vision into better life for the people.

Less than two years into his tenure, the question you sometimes here is: “So, what was Taraba State before this your new governor? It is very much like the case of Jigawa State during and after the tenure of Sule Lamido as Governor.

Every meaningful state infrastructure, far reaching development plans, new ideas about human capital development, internally generated revenue gains and much more in Taraba today have acquired new flagellaunder the incumbent governor.

Today, Taraba State has a human capital development resource centre, patterned to some extent after NARC in its aspiration, to drill down sustainable knowledge growth in an all-round manner. To that extent, the state is turning into a reference template for far-seeing steps in social development, economic growth, responsible environmental stewardship and new vistas of responsible leadership.

The indices are reassuring on all fronts, but the state government is fighting great retrogressive forces as it prioritizes the welfare of its citizens. It projects are broadly impactful, with policies on social stability and internal security on the upswing. The provision of operation vehicles for the military and security forces, especially also the provision of surveillance drone facility to support the army and other national security forces working in the area, are landmark gains.

While it is true that the state has made massive investments in road construction projects, this is not at the expense of healthcare facilities and healthcare personnel. Educational institutions are getting the desired attention, with a new focus on connectingcommunities with enhanced access to essential services.

Taraba that is often referred to as the “Nature’s Gift to the Nation” now seema to be everaging its fertile land to boost agricultural productivity and be true to this appellation. It has a new Green Taraba Project, which has empowered farmers, reduced food insecurity, and created thousands of jobs.

Add that to the state government’s upgrading ofhospitals, the provision of free medical services for vulnerable groups, and the implementation of robust healthcare policies. And the state is not resting on a bed of borrowed funds, having made significant strides in boosting its internally generated revenue. This has dramatically reduced reliance on federal allocations.

Much of this was achieved through tax reforms that streamlined tax collection processes and leveragedtechnology to minimize leakages; even as the state is harnessing its agricultural potentials to attract investors and generate revenue.

Taraba State is collaborating with private sector players and consultants to unlock new revenue streams, and these efforts have increased the state’s IGR and also created a more resilient and self-sufficient economy. The revenue collection records show a 54% increasebetween 2023 and 2024; and the Taraba State Internal Revenue Service (TIRS) team was only inaugurated in June 2024. The IGR jumped from about 10 billion Naira to over 17 billion within months, after inauguration.

On environmental sustainability, the state is adopting a global model for environmental conservation. A place that is known for its lush greenery, wildlife, and natural resources is now implementing groundbreaking initiatives to protect itself in very important ways. This includes reforestation programmes, involving large-scale tree planting campaigns, to combat deforestation and climate change.

The state’s Eco-Tourism Development programme issustainable tourism, as it seeks preserves the naturalbeauty of the environment while creating economic opportunities. And this has seamlessly keyed into a waste management systems that is using modern waste disposal techniques to keep cities clean and green.

As for the Resource Centre and deliverables, its purpose is to empower Citizens Through Knowledge. The knowledge impartation resource centers haverevolutionized access to capacity building opportunities, information availability and continuous education.

For the record, these centers serve as hubs for skill acquisition, to offer training programs in ICT, entrepreneurship, and vocational skills. There is also the matter of research and development, to provide resources for students, researchers, and innovators to drive local solutions to global challenges.

As part of community engagement for social cohesion, the hosting workshops and seminars has become a regular means of educating citizens on governance, health, and economic opportunities.

Because Taraba State is endowed with vast mineral resources, including limestone, kaolin, and gemstones, the government is taking strategic steps to harness this potential, through some Mining Sector Reforms. These reforms are creating the enabling environment for investors, while ensuring sustainable mining practices.Jobs are also being created in the process, as more hands are engaged in the overall value chain.

All things considered, the state in now deep into the serious business of economic diversification, by leveraging its mineral wealth to boost the economy and fund developmental projects. And security in important for all of this to happen.

There is Community Policing, which is engaging local communities in security efforts to foster trust and collaboration. The stare government is providing modern equipment and training for security agencies, in addition to Conflict Resolution Mechanisms; implementing programs to address communal clashes and promote unity.

Therw is also the Taxpayer Education Initiative, for willing compliance, through a proactive approach to taxpayer education. This is helping yhe citizenry to understand the importance of taxation in nation-building. The state is embarking on awareness campaigns, using radio, television, and social media, to educate taxpayers on their rights and civic responsibilities.

Simplified Tax Processes have also become a tool for making it easier for individuals and businesses to comply with tax regulations. Added to the foregoing are transparency and accountability parameters, which are seen in the governemnt’s open demonstration ofhow tax revenues are utilized. This further fosterertrust and willingness to pay.

In sum, Taraba State is doing well today, but it must avoid any premature celebrations. Good governance is always a work in progress. The state must remain forward looking, as it expands the frontiers of impact in every positive sphere. The retrogressive forces that have held the state down for so long are not resting. Therefore, the progressive forces of today should endeavour to stay awake 25 (not 24) hours every day. enought said.