Lagos, KTI Intensify Efforts against Unemployment

Omolabake Fasogbon

In a strategic move aimed at reducing youth unemployment and boosting economic development, the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) and King’s Trust International (KTI) have partnered to equip over 2,000 young Lagosians with critical job-ready skills over the next three years.

The initiative, which would be rolled out through the Get into Programme—a structured 4-to-6-week training initiative focusing on both soft and technical skills and the Get Hired Programme, was designed to bridge skills gap and facilitate direct access to employers.

Speaking at the project’s launch in Lagos, recently, British Deputy High Commissioner in Lagos, Mr. Jonny Baxter, remarked that skillful youthful population remained crucial in addressing current and future global challenges.

“Through partnerships between the British Council and King’s Trust International, we are providing training in enterprise, soft skills, gender equality and social inclusion across Nigeria,” he added.

Also present at the event, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu reinforced the state’s commitment to youth empowerment.

“The collaboration between LSETF and KTI marks a significant milestone in our efforts to create a more inclusive and prosperous Lagos. Together, Lagos State Government, KTI, LSETF and the Ministry of Wealth Creation and Employment are equipping young people with the skills, resources, and opportunities they need to thrive in today’s dynamic economy, thereby laying a strong foundation for the future of Lagos State.”