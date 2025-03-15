How Gov Eno is Unlocking Akwa Ibom’s Economic Potential

Ekemini James

From the inception of Governor Umo Eno’s administration, entrepreneurial development has received varying degrees of attention in line with his economic blueprint, The ARISE agenda.

This agenda serves as a visionary plan aimed at propelling the State’s socio-economic growth and transforming the lives of its citizens.

Driven by the conviction that true prosperity lies in economic diversification and sustainable development, the Governor has placed entrepreneurial development at the centre stage of his policy drive.

A keen observer of his administration can attest to the premise that this is not merely governance as usual; it is a calculated stride towards a future unshackled from the volatility of oil dependence–a bold shift towards a future beyond oil.

In the brief yet impactful span of 20 months, Governor Eno has distinguished himself as a leader with an eye cast firmly on the horizon. Under his stewardship, the State is undergoing a profound transformation, with its economic gears shifting towards a more sustainable trajectory.

The foundation of this transformation is the investment in agriculture, the first component of the ARISE agenda, and the development of an entrepreneurial economy built upon the pillars of entrepreneurship, innovation, and the cultivation of a strong middle class.

Evidence of this shift lies emphatically in the various entrepreneurial development initiatives championed by Governor Umo Eno’s administration across the state.

A powerful demonstration of this economic renaissance materialised on March 11, 2025, with the launch of the ARISE Entrepreneurial Equipment Support Scheme which directly empowered over 2,000 Akwa Ibom entrepreneurs, providing them with 10,000 essential equipment alongside cash prizes for educational excellence.

It was not mere philanthropy, but a calculated investment in human potential thoughtfully designed to provide targeted resources to entrepreneurs across a spectrum of vital crafts.

Tailors received advanced sewing machines, barbers were equipped with modern grooming tools, shoemakers got improved machinery, and countless others were given the tools to elevate their trades.

In addition, 77 mini buses and 31 saloon cars were presented to beneficiaries to further enhance their mobility and business operations.

In supporting educational excellence, Governor Eno also recognised outstanding educational achievements through the Academic Excellence Award and Exceptional Grit Award. Edidiong Essien, who scored eight As in the 2023 West African School Certificate Examination, received N10 million while Dr. Joseph Akpan, a medical doctor who scored 10 distinctions, was awarded full tuition and living expenses to study for a master’s degree in any University of his choice abroad.

The Governor also donated N15 million to five students who triumphed in the Singapore-Bilateral International School Debate, with an additional N5 million granted to their dedicated teachers.

Through empowering SMEs and supporting educational excellence, the Governor is already creating a thriving middle class that will drive economic growth and development and at same time sending a strong signal that hard work pays and that meritocracy rather than mediocrity will be the order of the day.

In a revealing statement, the Governor articulated his vision, stating that his best legacy would be the number of lives he would have positively impacted through entrepreneurial support schemes.

Just three days before March 8, 2025, he hosted a Town Hall Meeting in Abakwhere he splashed cash on MSMEs for more productivity and profitability.

On that day, over 620 farmers, traders, MSMEs from Abak, Etim Ekpo, and Ikafederal constituencies got a portion of the billions earmarked for this activity across the state. Among the beneficiaries, six individuals were awarded a generous N5 million grant each, while 178 farmers received N500,000 each under the ARISE Farmers Grant. Additionally, 442 people across various sectors were granted amounts ranging from N150,000 to N700,000, depending on their specific business needs.

Today, Akwa Ibom State is leading in the various aspects of the ARISE Agenda in view of building a post-oil Akwa Ibom; one economically diversified beyond oil dependence.

Governor Umo Eno has come to reawaken the spirit of enterprise deeply embedded within the Akwa Ibom people. Through strategic policies focused on agriculture, comprehensive skill acquisition programmes, and job creation initiatives.

His performance within the last 20 months in office has exceeded expectations, shocked, as well as silenced early critics.

His fiscal philosophy is distinctly pragmatic; he is not an advocate for indiscriminate spending. Instead, he commits to empowering citizens with the means to create sustainable wealth for themselves.

His approach is rooted in equipping individuals with the tools and knowledge necessary to achieve economic independence, self-reliance, and emancipation from economic stagnation and pervasive poverty.

The Ibom-LED initiative serves as a prime example of this philosophy in action. Under Ibom-LED, the Governor has so far trained over 1,500 budding entrepreneurs in various skills, resulting in a quantum leap with far-reaching impact.

Expanding on this, 400 female youths who recently graduated from Ibom-LED were given N500, 000 each for business capital plus N250,000 for store rental. These will have a multiplier effect in the next few months thereby reducing unemployment and promoting wealth creation.

The Dakkada Skills Acquisition Centre (DASAC) further exemplifies the commitment to grassroots empowerment. Two hundred youths selected across the 31 Local Government Areas recently graduated from free training with a monthly transport allowance of N20,000 per person throughout the training duration in various courses.

To further demonstrate his administration’s proactive stance on youth empowerment, Governor Eno recently disbursed a total of N750 million to 15,000 unemployed youths selected across the State as part of the Governor’s initiatives to support unemployed youths while awaiting employment opportunities.

In line with his economic advancement plan, the Governor has partnered with the Bank of Industry (BoI) by providing N2 billion counterpart funding to boost SMEs at a single digit interest rate.

This will enable SMEs access low-interest and long-term loans to support and expand their businesses, create more job opportunities, and contribute to the overall development of the State.

Many may see his gestures and initiatives as mere philanthropy, but from a place of introspection, his vision is clear; he is laying out a strategic and intentional roadmap towards a future of economic renaissance.

Unarguably, his commitment to human capital development, strategic investments in entrepreneurship and innovation, and his passion for youth empowerment deserves commendation and unalloyed support. Amidst criticisms and acclaim, he remains a leader with a profound conviction in the power of skills development in repositioning the state’s economy, while simultaneously ensuring the prosperity and self-sufficiency of his people.

James wrote in from Uyo