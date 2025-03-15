  • Saturday, 15th March, 2025

Gov Okpebholo Suspends Public Safety Response Team Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City 

Nigeria | 60 minutes ago

Edo State  Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has ordered the indefinite suspension of the Public Safety Response Team (PSRT) headed by Kelly Okungbowa.
Tragic incident unfolded on Thursday in Benin City, capital of Edo where a two-year-old girl lost her life in a fatal crash allegedly caused by members of the Edo State Public Safety Response Team (PSR). 
A statement by the Secretary to State Government (SSG), Umar Musa Ikhilor, said the government remains committed to upholding law and order and will not tolerate any deviation from the original purpose for which the team was set up.
The team was dragging the steering wheel with a commercial bus driver and in the process, hit a mother and child. While the woman sustained serious injuries, the child died instantly.
“This decision is occasioned by several complaints received by the State Government on allegations of extortion, harassment and unruly behaviour by members of the team” it noted.
According to the statement, the team was set up to help maintain public order, assist in protecting public infrastructure and curb illegal activities like street trading and illegal parking in our communities.

“A thorough review of the team’s structure and operations, particularly recruitment processes and training of its personnel will be conducted to ensure that all government-sanctioned activities in the state reflect the highest standard of professionalism, fairness, orderliness and respect for human dignity,” the statement added.

