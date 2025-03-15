General Musa: There is Urgent Need to Enhance Capacity of Police to End Terrorism 



Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, yesterday stated that there was an urgent need to enhance the capacity of the police and other civil security organisations to effectively play their roles in the ongoing counter-terrorism operations across all operational theatres.

General Musa also stressed that the ideology behind terrorism was strong, and therefore, the military and other security agencies must do everything within their power to discredit and dismantle the murderous ideology.

General Musa, who said this during an interview on ARISE News Channel, monitored by THISDAY, stated that the military and other security agencies must employ both kinetic and non-kinetic approaches to suffocate this ideology.

According to him, “We need areas that are liberated from terrorists to be protected so that life can return to normalcy. Once we clear an area, we move forward and the police and civil defence need to take charge of the areas so that the government can rebuild. But most times, we go forward and still come back to hold forth.”

On why the military have to go back and forth to protect liberated areas, the Defence Chief said that the police are challenged with insufficient manpower and equipment.

According to him, “The capacity of the police needs to be enhanced, and that is why the ongoing police reform is very critical.

“A nation can survive without the military, but no nation can survive without the police. It is critical that we get our police up and running. I know efforts are being made, but we need to do more.”

General Musa also disputed the global terrorism index report, arguing that enemies of the country often use such reports to demoralise the troops whenever the country is making serious progress towards ending terrorism.

He explained that the Sahel region had become the epicentre of terrorism in the world.

“The Sahel seems to be the most impacted, and why it is so is because of the ungoverned spaces. Libya is unstable, Sudan and the Central African Republic are going through crises, and there is also an absence of good governance. So, smuggling of small arms and light weapons, drugs, and human trafficking within these corridors also exacerbate growing security threats and terrorism in the Sahel.

“Apart from that, we have the issues of climate change, hunger, poverty, and illiteracy. There is indeed an upsurge of terrorism in the Sahel, and Nigeria is the attraction. They believe that Nigeria is rich and anybody who comes into Nigeria will have a lot to eat”.