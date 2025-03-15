FCTA to Recruit 315 Health Workers 

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

As part of its efforts to improve healthcare services, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has approved the recruitment of 315 health workers in its hospitals.

The administration also said it would rehabilitate and upgrade all the General Hospitals and Primary Healthcare Centres within the city.

The Mandate Secretary of the FCT, Health Services and Environment, Dr. Adedolapo Fasawe who disclosed this during the inauguration of the BNW Amenity Ward, Maitama District Hospital said that dilapidated faculties in various General Hospitals in FCT will be replaced while new ones will be acquired so as to enhance the quality of healthcare delivery for residents of the capital city.

“I am.happy to state here that the Minister of the FCT has given approval for all the 14 General Hospitals in the capital city. She said that funds for the total rehabilitation of the hospitals is contained in the 2025 budget,” he said.

Speaking about the new VIP Ward at the Maitama Hospital Dolapo,he said that the project is dear to her and the minister adding that similar rehabilitation work is going to take place in other hospitals before the end of the year.

The new VIP Ward named after the FCT minister, is made up of five beds in suites with state of the art furnishings including 24 hour services by caregivers.

Fasawe commended the management of Zenith Bank and Access Bank for supporting the project.

As a way of appreciating the care-givers at the hospitals, the Mandate Secretary said that the administration has approved that health workers in FCT be given access to the VIP Ward at a highly subsidised rate.

She said: “In recognition of the invaluable contributions of our healthcare workers, a 20 per cent discount has been instituted for FCTA Medical and Health personnel, further demonstrating our commitment to their well-being and motivation.”

The Mandate said given the resounding success of the BNW Ward, the Health Services and Environment Secretariat has developed a plan to replicate this model in other FCTA hospitals.

“This is a step in the right direction as it aligns with our broader vision to strengthen healthcare delivery across the Federal Capital Territory. By expanding this initiative, we will ensure that more patients have access to premium medical services without the need to seek alternatives in private facilities.

As we inaugurate this ward today, I reaffirm FCTA’s commitment to supporting initiatives that enhance healthcare infrastructure and patient care in our hospitals.

“I commend all stakeholders, from the hospital management to the generous benefactor and our hardworking medical personnel, for their collective efforts in making this vision a reality.

“Let this commissioning serve as a beacon of hope and progress in our continuous quest to elevate the standard of healthcare in our nation.

“I encourage more individuals and organizations to partner with us in similar endeavors, as together, we can build a healthier and more prosperous society,” she said.