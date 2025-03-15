El-Rufai Urges Atiku, Obi, Aregbesola, Amaechi to Join SDP

John Shiklam in Kaduna

Former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir el-Rufai, has appealed to former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar; former Anambra State governor and 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi; former Osun State governor, Rauf Aregbesola and former Transport Minister, Rotimi Amaechi, to join the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

On March 10, El-Rufai defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the SDP.

In an interview with the Hausa Service of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) aired on Saturday, El-Rufai called on all opposition leaders to join the SDP to defeat President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

He said opposition leaders should come together and join forces not by merger of political parties as that will involve the registration of another party.

The former governor said: “My wish and prayers are that Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, Rotimi Amaechi, Rauf Aregbesola and

all opposition leaders to come and join SDP, not to do a merger or to register a new political party.”

El-Rufai said he was motivated to support Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election because of his achievements as Lagos State governor.

He said he was hopeful that Tinubu will work for Nigeria the way he did in Lagos.

“We know what Tinubu did in Lagos, we are all aware, but we said if he can do the same as he did that makes Lagos great, we said okay, let’s support him,” he said.

Responding to a question on his speculated presidential ambition, El-Rufai said he was not in a position to say whether he will contest or not as the decision is in the hands of the people.

“I don’t know whether I will contest or not, it is the decision of the people.

“Even when I contested for governorship of Kaduna, it was Buhari who asked me to contest,” he said.

On his relationship with his Governor Uba Sani, his successor, El-Rufai said he had completed his tenure and has no business with Sani.

“When I completed my tenure as governor of Kaduna State, I told Uba Sani that I have finished my tenure and I have no business with him.



“I told him that he can seek for advice from me, but don’t come and ask me to nominate commissioner for you. I am not a god father,” he said.