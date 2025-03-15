Edo Deputy Governor, Idahosa Eulogises Tinubu over NELFUND

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Edo State Deputy Governor, Mr. Dennis Idahosa, yesterday eulogised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over his initiative on the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), which he said had opened vista of opportunities for the youths to pursue higher education irrespective of their background.

Idahosa, who described the policy as noble, said that the President had demonstrated not only his passion to see the youths succeed, but that one’s parents’ financial status should not be the end of their dreams.

A statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Friday Aghedo, quoted Idahosa to have made the remarks when he played host to the Managing Director and other management staff of the NELFUND in Benin.

Idahosa also commended the former Speaker of the House of Representatives and Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, who sponsored the bill in the 9th Assembly and was subsequently assented to by President Tinubu.

Idahosa said Edo State government would collaborate with relevant agencies to drive the process in mobilising and sensitising all students who are bonafide indigenes of the state and qualified for the loan to embrace the concept to realise their dreams of pursuing their educational ambition to the highest levels.

He noted that the Monday Okpebholo-led administration remained committed to educational development where all students, irrespective of tribe, gender, social status, and religious affiliation, were entitled to qualitative education.

“Indeed, this remains a noble idea in our political trajectory and has thus broken the barriers of lack of funds that killed the dreams of many of our people in their quest for higher educational pursuit.

“This initiative of President Bola Tinubu’s government will unlock the potential of many youths who now have access to higher educational pursuits through the NELFUND,” Idahosa stated.

Earlier in his address, the NELFUND boss, Mr. Akintunde Sawyerr, said that the scheme was designed to address the level of drop out-of-school children as a result of paucity of funds to further their educational pursuit to an appreciable standard.

According to him, “NELFUND is well funded by the federal government to enable all federal and state higher institutions to accelerate the participation of their indigenous students’ benefits from the scheme.”

He commended the president for cultivating the political will to set up the fund, which he added had so far disbursed funds to hundreds of students in payment of school fees and enrollment for different stages of examinations.

On his part, the state Commissioner for Education, Dr. Paddy Iyamu, lauded the scheme for reducing the burden on parents grappling with their children’s educational pursuit.

He reiterated the commitment of his ministry to carry out more sensitisation to enable students to have first-hand information on the benefits inherent in the NELFUND to enable them to realise their dreams of becoming future leaders of tomorrow.