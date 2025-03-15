  • Saturday, 15th March, 2025

CubeCover Charges Enterprises to Strengthen Support for Women

Business | 7 hours ago

 Omolabake Fasogbon

Insurtech firm, CubeCover has called on businesses to take more proactive steps in supporting women’s well-being, emphasising the role of corporate organisations in fostering gender-inclusive policies.

The company made this call while extending special gestures to women in Lagos, recently, in commemoration of International Women’s Day. 

As part of activities marking the day, CubeCover offered free food and one-month health insurance package to no fewer than 86 women. This was in addition to providing them with free BRT ride along selected routes. 

The firm explained that the move was part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts, stating further that it demonstrated its stance on the importance of corporate involvement in improving women’s access to essential services.

Moreso, the exercise featured a health sanitisation programme from renowned medical doctor, Dr. Adefunke Awolowo, who enlightened women on preventive care, mental wellness as well as caring for themselves amid busy routine. 

Commenting, the Service Delivery Manager of the firm, Ms. Elfrieda Ezenagu, said the act was an opportunity for the organisation to give back to the women who play a crucial role in the economy and society. 

He noted that the free health insurance package enables beneficiaries to access the company’s telemedicine platform, where they could consult doctors remotely.

“The health insurance package covered medical consultations and free medications at designated pharmacies.

“This initiative is not just about transportation—it is a statement that women deserve to be cared for, supported and celebrated. We urge all women to prioritise their health and encourage businesses and communities to take active steps in supporting women’s well-being,” he stated. 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.