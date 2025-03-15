CubeCover Charges Enterprises to Strengthen Support for Women

Omolabake Fasogbon

Insurtech firm, CubeCover has called on businesses to take more proactive steps in supporting women’s well-being, emphasising the role of corporate organisations in fostering gender-inclusive policies.

The company made this call while extending special gestures to women in Lagos, recently, in commemoration of International Women’s Day.

As part of activities marking the day, CubeCover offered free food and one-month health insurance package to no fewer than 86 women. This was in addition to providing them with free BRT ride along selected routes.

The firm explained that the move was part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts, stating further that it demonstrated its stance on the importance of corporate involvement in improving women’s access to essential services.

Moreso, the exercise featured a health sanitisation programme from renowned medical doctor, Dr. Adefunke Awolowo, who enlightened women on preventive care, mental wellness as well as caring for themselves amid busy routine.

Commenting, the Service Delivery Manager of the firm, Ms. Elfrieda Ezenagu, said the act was an opportunity for the organisation to give back to the women who play a crucial role in the economy and society.

He noted that the free health insurance package enables beneficiaries to access the company’s telemedicine platform, where they could consult doctors remotely.

“The health insurance package covered medical consultations and free medications at designated pharmacies.

“This initiative is not just about transportation—it is a statement that women deserve to be cared for, supported and celebrated. We urge all women to prioritise their health and encourage businesses and communities to take active steps in supporting women’s well-being,” he stated.