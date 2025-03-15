  • Saturday, 15th March, 2025

Be Transparent, Accountable, Minister Tells NSITF Board Members

Nigeria | 49 minutes ago

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja 

Minister of Labour and Employment, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, has tasked members of the Board of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) to work towards ensuring that operations of the fund is transparent and accountable 
Speaking during the inauguration of members of the Board of the NSITF in Abuja yesterday, the minister said NSITF Board plays a crucial role in shaping the future of the Agency and the ministry especially towards the achievement of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration in repositioning Nigeria’s economy for a better tomorrow. 
“As Board members, you are all aware that the Fund plays a key role in ensuring the welfare and protection of Nigerian workers by providing financial support and assistance in times of need in line with the provisions of the Employees’ Compensation Act.
“Therefore, your commitment to transparency, accountability, and ethical decision-making is paramount,” he said..
The minister said he was confident of the ability of the board to perform due to their diverse perspectives and expertise which will be instrumental in navigating the challenges and opportunities ahead.

 He urged new board members to foster a culture of open communication and mutual respect.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.