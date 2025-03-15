Be Transparent, Accountable, Minister Tells NSITF Board Members

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

Minister of Labour and Employment, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, has tasked members of the Board of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) to work towards ensuring that operations of the fund is transparent and accountable

Speaking during the inauguration of members of the Board of the NSITF in Abuja yesterday, the minister said NSITF Board plays a crucial role in shaping the future of the Agency and the ministry especially towards the achievement of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration in repositioning Nigeria’s economy for a better tomorrow.

“As Board members, you are all aware that the Fund plays a key role in ensuring the welfare and protection of Nigerian workers by providing financial support and assistance in times of need in line with the provisions of the Employees’ Compensation Act.

“Therefore, your commitment to transparency, accountability, and ethical decision-making is paramount,” he said..

The minister said he was confident of the ability of the board to perform due to their diverse perspectives and expertise which will be instrumental in navigating the challenges and opportunities ahead.

He urged new board members to foster a culture of open communication and mutual respect.