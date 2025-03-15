Afrobeat’s New Voice: Mazzi’s Passion, Struggles, Triumphs

Tosin Clegg

Mazzi’s music is a fusion of Afrobeat, soul, and inspirational sounds, crafting a unique style that resonates with both the heart and spirit.

He is drawn to this genre because it enables him to express deep emotions, share his story, and connect with people on a profound level.

Born Ezuata Matthew Audu his first introduction to the music scene was in January when he released his debut single, Duro. This was his biggest career highlight yet but seeing how people connect with his story and message has been a big motivation for him.

The success of Duro was the booster he needed and he has followed the trail of its success with the release of his second single, Wait. He describes the song as a heartfelt expression of deep love, commitment, and the willingness to do anything for someone special capturing the dream of finding true love.

The energy of Afrobeat, the depth of soul, and the power of inspirational music all shape his sound, making it both uplifting and relatable and has experience on the first single he brings that and more on Wait which promises to surpass the heights of Duro.

But beyond this single, he is working on more music that reflects his journey, passion, and resilience. With plans in place for an EP or album that will showcase his growth and versatility he is looking forward to more opportunities that would help shape his career. From plans on exploring collaborations with other artists, he desires to expand his reach and create fresh, dynamic music that resonates with a wider audience while also growing my presence in the industry.

But the music industry continues to evolve daily and Mazzi’s zeal has him prepared for all that comes his way. I plan to keep my music fresh and relevant by staying true to my story while adapting to new trends he states firmly. He adds that, “I’ll experiment with different sounds, collaborate with diverse artists, and stay connected with my fans to understand what resonates with them. Consistency is key, so I’ll keep evolving, improving my craft, and using social media and streaming platforms to reach a global audience. No matter how the industry changes, my authenticity and passion will always set me apart.”

One thing he would love his listeners to take away from his music is that the struggles and perseverance always wins, “My journey has been filled with challenges, rejections, setbacks, and scams but I never gave up. Through my music, I want people to find hope, strength, and the courage to chase their dreams. If my story can uplift even one person, then my mission as an artist is fulfilled.”