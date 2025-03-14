RMB Asset Mgt’s Money Market Fund Ranks among  Top 10 Performing Funds

RMB Nigeria Asset Management has reaffirmed its position as a leader in wealth management as its money market fund, the RMBN Money Market Fund, ranked among Nigeria’s top 10 performing funds for January 2025.

Delivering an impressive 23.3 per cent return, the fund continues to offer investors a competitive return relative to treasury bills and fixed deposits whilst providing ease of entry and exit but, more importantly, robust risk management.

Speaking on the fund’s strong performance, Managing Director of RMB Nigeria Asset Management, Kike Mesubi, said: “At RMB Nigeria Asset Management, we are focused on building a legacy of trust and expertise by providing investors with well-structured, risk-managed solutions. The success of our RMBN Money Market Fund is a testament to this commitment.”

According to Mesubi, this achievement is driven by company’s strong research capabilities, strategic asset allocation, and active portfolio management.

“By leveraging market insights and a disciplined investment approach, the firm ensures that investors benefit from consistent returns, capital preservation, and liquidity even in evolving economic conditions,” the company said.