  • Friday, 14th March, 2025

RMB Asset Mgt’s Money Market Fund Ranks among  Top 10 Performing Funds

Nigeria | 3 hours ago

RMB Nigeria Asset Management has reaffirmed its position as a leader in wealth management as its money market fund, the RMBN Money Market Fund, ranked among Nigeria’s top 10 performing funds for January 2025.

Delivering an impressive 23.3 per cent return, the fund continues to offer investors a competitive return relative to treasury bills and fixed deposits whilst providing ease of entry and exit but, more importantly, robust risk management.

Speaking on the fund’s strong performance, Managing Director of RMB Nigeria Asset Management, Kike Mesubi,  said: “At RMB Nigeria Asset Management, we are focused on building a legacy of trust and expertise by providing investors with well-structured, risk-managed solutions. The success of our RMBN Money Market Fund is a testament to this commitment.” 

According to Mesubi, this achievement is driven by  company’s strong research capabilities, strategic asset allocation, and active portfolio management.

“By leveraging market insights and a disciplined investment approach, the firm ensures that investors benefit from consistent returns, capital preservation, and liquidity even in evolving economic conditions,” the company said.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.