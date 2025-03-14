  • Saturday, 15th March, 2025

Real Warri Pikin Honoured for Mental Health Advocacy and Women’s Empowerment

Life & Style | 1 day ago

Popular Nigerian comedian, actor, and influencer Anita Asuoha, widely known as Real Warri Pikin, has been recognized for her outstanding contributions to mental health advocacy and women’s empowerment during the International Women’s Day (IWD) 2025 celebrations.

In a landmark event in Abia State, the Real Warri Pikin Foundation hosted its largest-ever IWD giveaway, providing ₦5 million to support women-led businesses. The initiative, backed by the First Lady of Abia State, Her Excellency Mrs. Priscilla Otti, underscored Asuoha’s dedication to uplifting women and fostering economic growth in communities across Nigeria.

Her influence extended beyond Nigeria’s borders, as she was honored at the Indian High Commission with a Special Recognition Award from the Indian Women Entrepreneurs Association (IWEA). The award acknowledged her achievements in the entertainment industry and her relentless efforts in mental health advocacy. Event organizers praised her ability to bring joy to audiences while using her platform to address critical social issues.

With these accolades, Real Warri Pikin continues to strengthen her legacy, championing conversations around mental health, empowering women, and driving societal change. Her work exemplifies the powerful intersection of comedy, compassion, and activism, inspiring a new wave of social impact.

