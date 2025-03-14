  • Friday, 14th March, 2025

Political Scientists Blame Nigeria’s Development Crisis on Self-seeking Leaders

Nigeria | 4 hours ago

Bassey Inyang in Calabar

Nigeria suffers from good governance deficit and lack of purposeful leadership because the leaders of the country are self- seeking, political scientists in the country have said.

This is part of a communiqué issued by the Nigerian Political Science Association (NPSA), South-south Zone, at the end of her sixth annual conference which ended on May 12.

The conference, which has the theme: ‘Interrogating Politics, Governance and the. Crisis of Development’, took place at ASUU Secretariat, University of Calabar, from March 9 to March 12.

The communiqué was signed by Dr. Sunday Ibanga, chairman and Dr. Benson Udom, secretary of NPSA South-south Zone.

The communiqué stated that the resources for development is often misappropriated, and the result is development crisis that has affected socio-economic and political development with attendant consequences on national and human security.

Political Science and its association, the communiqué said, need to be more relevant to the Nigerian society by moving from the theoretical realm to practical tool of system transformation.

The association wants political scientists to be involved in the political system by engaging in politics to enable them have a place in governance as a means of implementing their thoughts on how to move the country from where it is to where it ought to be.

The conference observed that political parties and party politics are the major problems of democracy in Nigeria as Nigeria’s federalism is lacking in separation of powers.

The communiqué lamented that there is no institutional framework for our community policing architecture; and advocated that the National Assembly must create enabling institutional framework for the formal operation of community policing in Nigeria.

On the issue of misappropriation of public fund, the communiqué insisted that there is need to make political offices less financially attractive by reviewing relevant extant laws

Rather, the government should strengthen the existing structures that could enable leadership accountability.

The association wants the laws regulating political parties and the election management body reviewed by relevant regulating bodies to create conditions for service-driven party and election management system in Nigeria.

They called on the National Assembly and other relevant entities to review and ensure the full implementation of fiscal federalism in Nigeria.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.