PalmPay Partners AfriGO to Advance Nigeria’s Financial Inclusion 

PalmPay and AfriGO have announced a strategic partnership that aims to redefine the payment landscape by issuing over 5 million AfriGO cards to Nigerians.

Through the initiative, PalmPay and AfriGO are set to empower underserved communities, drive financial inclusion, and strengthen Nigeria’s digital economy.

AfriGO Card, powered by Afrigopay Financial Services Limited, a subsidiary of the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS), is a homegrown payment solution designed to bolster financial sovereignty. By leveraging AfriGO’s infrastructure, PalmPay is creating more payment options by providing solutions tailored specifically to local market needs.

PalmPay’s commitment to issuing 5 million AfriGOcards underscores its dedication to bridging the financial gap for the unbanked and underserved populations in Nigeria.

The AfriGO card, built on EMVCo standards, ensures secure transactions with tokenization and contactless payment capabilities. PalmPayseamlessly integrates these features into its robust digital ecosystem, offering users a frictionless and secure payment experience.

Managing Director of PalmPay Nigeria, Chika Nwosu, who expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, said: “At PalmPay, we are committed to creating financial solutions that are not only innovative but also inclusive. Partnering with AfriGO allows us to deliver secure, cost-effective, and localized payment options that empower Nigerians and strengthen the digital economy. This is a milestone in our mission to redefine financial accessibility in Nigeria.”

Managing Director/CEO of Afrigopay Financial Services Limited (AFSL), Ebehijie Momoh, highlighted the broader impact of the partnership. According to Momoh, “We are excited to partner with PalmPay to revolutionise financial services and expand access to digital payments across Nigeria. Through this collaboration, AfriGO and PalmPaywill provide enhanced access to digital payments—particularly in underserved areas—drive financial inclusion, and support the rapidly growing digital economy in Nigeria AfriGO cards will enable users to perform seamless transactions, including physical and online purchases, ATM withdrawals, money transfers, and cashless payments via Agent POS terminals. The AfriGO Instant Settlement service ensures that merchants and agents benefit from immediate transaction finalization, leading to greater efficiency, improved cash flow, and reduced risk.”

For merchants, the AfriGO cards promise reduced transaction fees and instant settlement times, Consumers will enjoy a secure, affordable, and locally supported payment solution that enhances their daily financial interactions.

The partnership underscores PalmPay’s dedication to expanding digital financial services and positioning Nigeria at the forefront of payment innovation, Nwosu further said.