Osimhen Warns: Chelle Will Be Tough on Super Eagles 

Ahead of Nigeria’s two 2026 World Cup qualifying games against Rwanda and Zimbabwe later this month, Victor Osimhen has warned his international teammates of tough times ahead for any lazy player.

Speaking yesterday on John Obi Mikel’s Obi One Podcast, the Galatasaray of Turkey top striker revealed that he has had a chat with Super Eagles’ new Malian coach and that he has assured him he’s going to demand for more from all the national team players.

Osimhen who is on season-long loan at the Istanbul club from Napoli in Italy, was categorical in stating that Coach Eric Sekou Chelle was going to drive the senior national team players to ensure that Nigeria qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

“I had a chat with our coach last week. He actually called me along with his assistant. From the tone of our discussion, let me give out this as snippet to my teammates in the national team, according to what he (Chelle) told me, he’s going to be very, very demanding of all our players,” began Osimhen on the Obi One Podcast.

He revealed further that Chelle believes that Nigeria have the players to achieve great result, including this 2026 World Cup qualifiers that Super Eagles are trailing fifth on the log behind Rwanda, South Africa and Benin Republic who are all on seven points respectively. Lesotho are also ahead of Nigeria.

“The Coach told me that we have the quality to achieve this (qualification for the World Cup). He also warned that anyone who doesn’t fight for every ball, the one who doesn’t run for every ball, will not play. He was really clear with me,” Osimhen stressed.

The 2023 African Player of the Year admitted to know what to expect from Chelle who coached Mali to a quarter final finish at the AFCON in Côte d’Ivoire.

“I watched most of his tapes and how he conducts his trainings. From the last AFCON with Mali, you can see that he’s a coach who loves to play, he really loves to fight to get result,” stressed the Nigerian striker.

Osimhen who has scored 23 goals and provided 11 assists in 39 senior outings for Nigeria, further hinted in the podcast that Chelle is also desirous of working hand and hand with Super Eagles players to achieve great result.

“He also told me: ‘Victor, want you guys to come hand-in-hand with me to achieve amazing things for Nigeria.’

“He told me he can be a father, an uncle, a big brother to everyone, but on the pitch it is strictly business.”

Just like former Nigerian Dutch coach, Clemens Westerhof, Chelle has also promised to scream at Super Eagles players when they are not doing the right things.

Osimhen also quoted Chelle as saying that: “You Victor, Ekong and the rest come hand-in-hand with me. If the players see you guys running so crazy, they will do it also. It starts from you guys.”

The Super Eagles striker admitted to agreeing with the coach in order to get things done for Nigeria. “I totally agree with him,” concluded Osimhen in the podcast with the former Chelsea defence stalwart.

The Super Eagles are fifth on the Group C log behind Rwanda, South Africa, Benin Republic all on seven points while Lesotho are fourth on five points.

Nigeria will play Amavubi of Rwanda in Kigali on Friday, 21st March before taking on Zimbabwe’s Warriors at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo four days later