Olateru Bags ATQ Life Achievement Award 2024

Former Director General of the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), Akin Olateru hasbagged the Air Transport Quarterly Magazine “Lifetime Achievement Award ” for 2024.

He was among industry prominent personalities that were honoured at the 4th Air Transport Quarterly Magazine Industry Awards held in Lagos.

The organisers observed that this prestigious Award is a tribute to Olateru’s exceptional leadership, vision, and contributions to the field of aviation safety. As a renowned expert in aviation safety, Olateru has left an indelible mark on the industry, inspiring generations of aviation professionals.

One of Olateru’s most significant achievements is overseeing the metamorphosis of the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) to the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), a multi-disciplinary agency. This transformation has expanded the agency’s mandate to investigate safety occurrences in the maritime, rail, and road transportation modes, in addition to aviation.

They pointed out that one of Olateru’s leadershipachievements was the establishment of the National Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), which has become a model for safety investigation agencies globally. His vision, expertise, and collaborative approach enabled the agency to develop a robust safety investigation framework, leveraging cutting-edge technology and international best practices.

“Olateru’s commitment to safety extends beyond his professional responsibilities. He has been a vocal advocate for safety awareness, education, and training, working tirelessly to promote a safety-first culture within the transportation industry.

“The Lifetime Achievement Award is a fitting tribute to Olateru’s remarkable achievements, dedication, and contributions to aviation safety and beyond. His legacy will continue to inspire and motivate safety professionals, ensuring that safety remains a top priority across all modes of transportation,” the organisers said.