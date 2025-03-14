Gov Adeleke Endorses South West Games 2025, Says Tournament to Accelerate Regional Growth

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has thrown his full weight behind the South West Games 2025, describing the tournament as a revolutionary initiative that will unlock unprecedented opportunities for youth empowerment and socioeconomic development in the region.

Governor Adeleke gave this glowing endorsement while receiving the President of the South West Games 2025, Dr. Lanre Alfred, and members of the Organising Committee, Mr Victor Alaba Ganzallo, Mr Kayode Oluwaseyi Alfred and Mr Dehinde Fajana at the State House in Osun, where he was presented with a customized tournament jersey alongside his ebullient Deputy, Prince Kola Adewusi.

The Governor, visibly excited about the upcoming sporting extravaganza, pledged his unwavering support and promised to grace the event in person when it kicks off March 25, 2025.

“The South West Games 2025 is a groundbreaking initiative that will redefine the future of sports and youth development in our region. Sports have the extraordinary ability to uplift young people, offering them a pathway to greatness, discipline, and self-actualization. I am immensely proud to endorse this noble cause and will be there live to witness history in the making,” Governor Adeleke declared.

Adeleke, renowned for his passionate commitment to youth development and grassroots engagement, commended the vision behind the South West Games, emphasizing that the tournament aligns with his administration’s broader agenda of fostering economic growth and creating opportunities for young talents in Osun State and beyond.

“Sports provides more than entertainment; it is a powerful vehicle for economic advancement. This tournament will not only birth new sporting champions but will also serve as an economic driver, stimulating commerce, tourism, and employment opportunities for our people. Osun is ready to be part of this revolutionary journey,” the Governor stated.

The South West Games 2025 is set to host 1,200 athletes and 120 officials in a grand display of talent and skill across multiple sporting disciplines.

One of its key highlights is the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Southwest Alliance Games (BATSWAG), a dedicated sub-tournament aimed at nurturing young athletes under the age of 18.

Governor Adeleke underscored the significance of this initiative, lauding its potential to cultivate the next generation of world-class athletes.

“Investing in young athletes is investing in the future of Nigeria. With the right platform, mentorship, and exposure, these young stars will go on to shatter records and bring pride to our nation. The South West Games will serve as a springboard for the emergence of future Olympic and global sports icons,” he asserted.

Beyond the sporting arena, Governor Adeleke highlighted the broader socio-economic impact of the Games, pointing out that it will create a ripple effect of opportunities across various sectors. He noted that from hospitality to local businesses, artisans, and media, the tournament would generate substantial revenue and employment.

In his remarks, the President of the South West Games 2025, Dr. Lanre Alfred, expressed profound gratitude to Governor Adeleke for his resounding support, noting that the Governor’s endorsement further cements the Games’ status as the premier sporting event in the region.

“Governor Adeleke’s endorsement is a testament to his commitment to youth empowerment and sports development. With his backing and that of other prominent leaders, we are confident that the South West Games 2025 will be a resounding success and a milestone event in Nigeria’s sports history,” Dr. Alfred stated.

Governor Adeleke’s endorsement adds to the growing list of eminent personalities and organizations that have thrown their weight behind the South West Games 2025. Other distinguished figures who have endorsed the tournament include Aremo Olusegun Osoba (CFR), Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe (OON), business mogul Julius Rone, football legend Segun Odegbami (MON), former NFF President Amaju Pinnick, and corporate giants such as First Bank and the United Bank for Africa.