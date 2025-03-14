For Moneda Invest Africa, Championing Inclusion Beyond Tokenism, but Bold Commitment to Gender Equity

Undoubtedly, Moneda Invest Africa is championing inclusion beyond tokenism with a bold commitment to gender equity. For Moneda, which marks 10 years of operations this year, this commitment is deeply embedded in its corporate DNA. In line with that, the firm commemorated this year’s International Women’s Day, with an event themed “Accelerating Action for Equity.” Chiemelie Ezeobiwrites that by bringing together female leaders in energy, finance, and investment, the gathering reinforced Moneda’s stance that true equity is not about ticking diversity boxes but about recognising talent, driving impact, and breaking systemic barriers

On March 7, 2025, Moneda Invest Africa reaffirmed its stance as a champion of workplace inclusion and equity with a powerful event at its Lekki Phase 1 headquarters in Lagos. Themed “Accelerating Action for Equity,” the gathering brought together trailblazing female leaders in energy, finance, and investment to discuss the evolving role of women in business and society.

But this was no ordinary International Women’s Day celebration. Moneda’s message was clear: equity is not about ticking diversity boxes—it is about recognising talent, driving impact, and removing systemic barriers.

“Inclusion isn’t charity,” said Ejike Egbuagu, Moneda’s Group Chief Executive Officer, in his keynote address. “We don’t hire women because they are women. We hire the best talent. Our culture rewards creativity, competence, and impact—not gender.”

For Moneda, which marks 10 years of operations this year, this commitment is deeply embedded in its corporate DNA as women are not only present in the company—they are leading, innovating, and shaping strategy.

“We’ve placed a lot of responsibility on women in this company,” Egbuagu added. “And we encourage more women to step up, take charge, and demand more.”

Afterwards of his page he wrote, “I celebrate the incredible women making an impact in every field. Women are truly phenomenal. This year’s IWD theme, #AccelerateAction, is a call for women to recognise their worth, step into leadership, and claim the roles they deserve.

“At @monedainvest, women hold many leadership positions, and that is no coincidence. Their contributions have been a driving force in our success. We had to plan a proper celebration to honour their impact.

“For me, #AccelerateAction is about gender equity, choosing the best people for the best positions, not based on gender but on competence. Women should therefore be given the room to showcase their abilities.

“Time and time again, women at Moneda have proven their inherent ability of being able to take on leadership roles and with no form of bias, and we will continue to give room to everyone that is capable, not judging based on gender. To every woman: Know your worth, take action, and own your space.”

Advisory Board Member Ekinadese Osayande reinforced this:“Organisations that prioritise equity and inclusion outperform those that don’t. This is no longer about representation—it’s about unlocking innovation, driving profitability, and ensuring sustainability.”

Fireside Chat on Breaking Barriers

Moderating the panel discussion, Kenechi Eze, Chief of Staff at Moneda, summed it up best: “Accelerating action means to move. Women need to move and get things done.”

One of the panelists, Mrs. Ngozi Ekeoma, Managing Director and CEO of Nepal Oil and Gas Services Ltd., did not hold back in challenging women to move beyond self-imposed limitations.

“We need to stop putting ourselves in one container,” she said, urging women to push beyond self-imposed limitations and take initiative in shaping their professional paths.

She urged them to identify their specific goals, needs, and pathways to success, rather than waiting for external validation or permission, adding that they ”must identify what they need to accelerate and move to achieve it”.

She cautioned against prematurely revealing ideas or strategies before they are fully developed, as this can expose them to unnecessary scrutiny or competition. “Protect your ideas until they mature—don’t show your eggs until they hatch.”

She also touched on confidence and visibility, reminding women of the power of presence: “You don’t get a second chance to make a first impression. Dress well. Show up, even if you are afraid. Take a seat at that table.”

Beyond professional success, Ekeoma spoke about the importance of a mindset shift—encouraging women to take responsibility for their growth, ask for more opportunities, and position themselves for leadership.

Her words served as a powerful call to action, reinforcing the theme of the event: accelerating equity requires women to step forward, take risks, and own their space.

Dr. Fatumata Coker, Chairman of AFRI-INVEST and CREDIT REGISTRY, brought another critical perspective on financial empowerment. She stressed that access to funding and credit remains a major hurdle for women entrepreneurs.

“In Nigeria, you are entitled to a free credit report every year. Many people don’t know this,” she said. “Understand your finances. Do not leave your money for others to manage. Money is not something to fear—it is something to master.”

Despite evidence showing that women-led businesses generate 21 per cent more profit, access to funding remains skewed. Coker cited that only 10 per cent of women entrepreneurs receive the financial backing they need, not because they lack ideas, but because of structural barriers in funding distribution.

“The problem isn’t just access to opportunities,” she pointed out. “It’s about how these opportunities are structured.” Her message was clear: Women must take charge of their financial futures, be proactive about wealth creation, and shift their mindset about money.

Accelerating Action: The #LeadingHerCommunity Pitch Competition

One of the most inspiring moments of the day was the #LeadingHerCommunity pitch competition, which awarded ₦500,000 to a female-led initiative making real impact.

Finalists presented projects tackling body shaming, education, and business storytelling, proving that women are not only breaking barriers for themselves but paving the way for others.

Among them was Olayinka Wilson, whose body-shaming awareness campaign in Ibadan started with just 10 billboards in 2021. Over the years, it expanded into radio, television, and even a children’s book titled “My Body, My Pride.”

“The prize money will help us put more copies of this book into the hands of children who need it,” she said. “We aim to reach 10 schools in Ibadan and donate 200 copies per school.”

While Wilson went home with the prize money, the trio of Gift Enwere, Theresa Eja and Oluwatobi Esan, got honorary mention for the incredible work they also do.

Enwere as the founder of the GIFTAC Empowerment Foundation, is dedicated to improving the lives of African children through quality education, healthcare, and capacity development as her work focuses on uplifting communities by ensuring children have access to the resources they need to thrive.

Eja on the other hand is the founder of Girls In Power Foundation, where she is passionate about empowering young women for leadership across Africa, given that her organisation is committed to helping women step into decision-making roles, fostering a new generation of female leaders who will drive change.

For Esan, as the founder of Tobby The Brand, she focuses on inspiring young women to be courageous and pursue their dreams like she by embracing her ambitions to build successful brand on her own terms.

Commitment to Inclusion

Clearly, the just commemorated 2025 IWD event was not just a moment, but a part of a movement and Moneda continues to lead by example, ensuring that women in Africa’s investment, energy, and commodities sectors are recognised for their competence, not just their gender; equipped with financial knowledge to break economic barriers; and given platforms to showcase and scale their impact-driven businesses

Beyond the stories of resilience, ambition, and transformation, at the event, which were not just conversations—they were calls to action, reinforcing the importance of women prioritising their lives, leadership and finance, serving as a reminder that women’s empowerment must be holistic—spanning health, career, and financial independence.

As the event closed, the conversations didn’t end—they sparked new collaborations, commitments, and ideas that will continue to shape the future, and for Moneda and the women it empowers, this is just the beginning because with this mindset, Moneda is setting the standard: a future where women are not waiting for seats at the table, but are building the table themselves.