El-Rufai: I Know Those Who Paid to Be Ministers, Says No Regrets Supporting Tinubu But Disappointed

•Hints Buhari gave his blessings, prayers before he exited APC

•Former president declares loyalty to party, says he won’t work against it

Deji Elumoye and Chuks Okocha in Abuja

In what seemed like a gradual opening of can of worms, a former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir el-Rufai, who had since risen against the government of the day, yesterday, said he knew those who paid to be made ministers under President Bola Tinubu.

El-Rufai, who claimed never to have lobbied for any position, however, said he got the blessings and prayers of former President Muhammadu Buhari before his defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC), to the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Perhaps sensing some mischief, Buhari, had immediately clarified that he remained a loyal member of the ruling APC, adding that he would not work against the party that gave him the opportunity to become president.

In an interview with the BBC Hausa Service, El-Rufai, who explained that he never lobbied to become a minister under Tinubu administration, said, “That was what they always said. But the question is: Did I lobby to become a minister? I know those who paid money to become ministers.

“Perhaps, if he (President Tinubu) privately made a promise to appoint me, he would have denied it. But he publicly begged me in Kaduna to come and work with him.

“Even at that, I did not accept his request until we sat privately to discuss the issue. He (Tinubu) said power problem has become an issue to Nigeria’s development, and successive leaders have failed to solve the problem.

“He (Tinubu) sought my support to achieving his dream of becoming the president, who solves the power problem. It was in the light of this challenge, I accepted to consider working with him. I thought he was he serious,” he said.

Asked whether Tinubu betrayed him, el-Rufai said, “no he betrayed himself”.

On whether he had regrets supporting Tinubu to become president, he said, “Well, I can’t say I regretted, but I am disappointed.”

Speaking on his meeting. With Buhari, he said he met with the former president on Friday, March 7 and informed him about his plan to leave the ruling party.

He said he consulted the former president because he was among the few people he recognised as political godfathers, capable of stopping his political decisions.

“I met with him (Buhari) on Friday, and told him about my consultations in preparation to leave the party. I sought his blessing and prayers and told him about the new party I am joining. And he gave his blessing, prayers and wished me success.

“He (Buhari) told me that he is now a statesman, and we are the politicians. He said he knew we had good intention, and then prayed for us. What next? I quit their party, and challenged them to eat the party if it is food,” el-Rufai said.

Asked by the BBC whether he quickly left the APC in order to avoid expulsion, el-Rufai said he wished he was sacked instead.

His words: “Well, it would have been better for me if they expelled me. I have stated many times that APC would be my last political party. Had they expelled me, they would have saved me the troubles of explaining why I left the APC. As I said, I have not left the APC, but the APC rather left me.”

Meanwhile, Buhari has clarified that he remained a loyal member of the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress.

The clarification, he stressed, was without reference to any individual, a cast of characters or issues, principles and ideals currently being discussed by party leaders at various levels.

The ex-president, in a statement by his spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu, reiterated his loyal membership of the APC and that he would like to be addressed as such.

He said he wanted to leave no one in doubt that he would never turn his back to the party that gave him two terms of office and would do whatever he could to popularise it.

“I am an APC member and I like to be addressed as such. I will try to popularisethe party by all means,” he stated.

He added that at present, he had nothing but gratitude for the support that the party gave him before and during his tenure as president, which he considered the highest honour, and would never ask for anything more.

Buhari further stated that the pains taken by the founding fathers of the party to establish a strong party to protect the constitution, and democracy as a system of government were worthy sacrifices that should be cherished and nurtured.