Doyin Okupe: Tribute to My Principal, Mentor and Father Figure

By Banwo Mayowa

My dear mentor, principal, and father figure Dr Adedoyin Ajibike Okupe was, in many respects, the very embodiment of a renaissance man—a physician, a political raconteur, and an indefatigable champion of nation-building. Born on 22 March 1952 into the illustrious Agbonmagbe royal lineage, his early life foretold a destiny not only marked by regal distinction but also by a penchant for trailblazing innovation and wry commentary. His journey, from the hallowed halls of Igbobi College and the University of Ibadan to the bustling corridors of Lagos’ political and medical spheres, reads like a masterclass in resilience and reinvention.

In his medical career, Dr Okupe was more than a practitioner; he was a visionary who co-founded the Royal Cross Medical Centre and launched “Life Mirror”—Nigeria’s inaugural health-focused newspaper. These endeavours were not mere professional milestones but veritable declarations of his belief that enlightenment and healing must go hand in hand. His approach, often laced with subtle wit, served as a clarion call to both his peers and the public, affirming that serious work need not be devoid of humour or human touch.

Transitioning seamlessly into the realm of politics, he became an influential force in shaping modern Nigerian discourse. As the National Publicity Secretary of the National Republican Convention and later as Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to President Olusegun Obasanjo, Dr Okupe demonstrated that, in a country where political rhetoric frequently bordered on theatrical farce, one could wield words as both sword and salve. His acerbic wit and incisive commentary not only cut through bureaucratic red tape but also redefined the very essence of political communication.

Dr Okupe’s career was not without its trials. He weathered legal storms and public controversies with the same aplomb that characterised his public service. Each challenge—be it a courtroom battle or a media skirmish—served only to refine his resolve and sharpen his already prodigious intellect. His victories were not merely personal triumphs; they were contributions to the fabric of a nation striving for excellence in both its political and educational sectors.

On a more personal note, I had the distinct and singular honour of serving as his aide since 2016 until his demise. In that time, he transcended the conventional boundaries of a professional relationship, regarding me not merely as an employee but as a son. His paternal warmth and mentorship imbued my life with a sense of purpose, underscoring his unique ability to blend leadership with familial care.

The void left by his untimely departure—a loss felt deeply across the political and educational arenas—is as poignant as it is irreplaceable. His death did not merely signal the end of an era; it left a gap in the national discourse, a silence where his witty repartee and sagacious insights once resonated. Nigeria, a country indelibly shaped by his influence, now mourns the passing of a man who transformed governance into an art form.

As we reflect on the multifaceted legacy of Dr Adedoyin Ajibike Okupe, we remember a man who defied convention and whose very presence was a testament to the transformative power of intellect, humour, and an unwavering commitment to public service. His life was a brilliant interplay of challenges met with victories, setbacks overcome with grace, and a career that, quite literally, changed the country.

I will greatly miss you sir. Until we meet to part no more.

*Banwo Mayowa is a former Personal Assistant to the late Dr Doyin Okupe