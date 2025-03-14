Dangote Flags Off N16bn National Food Intervention Project in Kano

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

Over one million Nigerians nationwide will receive a 10kg bag of rice each as the Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF) Thursday launched the 2025 Annual National Food Intervention Project in Kano.

Speaking at the ceremony, chairman of the Aliko Dangote Foundation, Mr. AlikoDangote, said the distribution would capture most vulnerable Nigerians in the 774 Local Government Areas is in line with the core values of his company and foundation.

Dangote, represented by his daughter, Maria Aliko Dangote, said: “This annual initiative, which embodies compassion, solidarity, and shared responsibility, is part of our response to the current economic challenges facing our nation.

He said the foundation was kicking off the distribution in Kano State, after which it will proceed to other states, while ensuring that the food reaches those who need it most in all the Local Government Areas of Nigeria.

Mr. Dangote who is Africa’s wealthiest person said food remains a basic human necessity, and this is why the Aliko Dangote Foundation adopted the practice of embarking on a food distribution programme across the states.

“We are collaborating with state governments to ensure that the food reaches the most vulnerable individuals in each state,” he added.

Governor Abba Yusuf who flagged-off the Annual National Food Intervention Project said the intervention reflects the unwavering commitment of Mr. Dangote in addressing poverty and hunger in Nigeria.

The governor, represented by his deputy, Comrade Aminu Abdulsalam Gworzo, said 120,000 bags of 10kg rice will be distributed across the 44 local government areas of the state.

He described Mr. Dangote as humane, adding that: “A similar event took place last year where he personally oversaw the distribution of food stuff to the poor in this very arena.”

To ensure transparency in the distribution process, he said the state government has set up a committee comprising of relevant ministries, CSOs, religious leaders, departments and agencies, local authorities, the Hisbah Board and security agencies.