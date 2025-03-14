C Flex: Quiet Storm Brewing in Afrofusion’s Teacup

Funmi Ogundare

In the bustling world of Afrobeats, where artists often vie for attention with flashy personas and viral dance moves, emerges a refreshing anomaly, C Flex.

Born Chukwudum Umeevuruo, this Nigerian-born, UK-based artist is carving out a unique space in the Afrofusion genre.

C Flex’s musical journey began in the church choir, a foundation that has profoundly influenced his soulful sound. Transitioning from the sacred halls of the church to the dynamic music scenes of the UK, he brings a blend of traditional African rhythms and contemporary beats.

Since his debut, C Flex has consistently released tracks that resonate with listeners, including ‘Ekeresimesi (2017)’, an Afrocentric take on Christmas, offering a fresh perspective on holiday celebrations, Supernova and Hustle (2020), released during the global lockdowns. These tracks provided anthems of hope and resilience.

Other tracks include ‘Link Up ft ML.Kay (2021)’, showcasing his collaborative spirit and versatility, ‘Mi Amor EP (2021)’, a collection that blends Afrobeat rhythms with heartfelt lyrics, perfect for romantic playlists, ‘Hypocrisy ( 2022)’, a bold, introspective track addressing societal issues with courage and conviction, as well as ‘Longer ( 2024)’, an anthem for introverts, capturing the essence of solitude and self-reflection.

C Flex, in a statement noted: “My music is characterised by a fusion of church roots, UK Afroswing influences, and the contemporary Amapiano sound.

“This blend results in melodies that are both familiar and innovative. My lyrics, though straightforward, are delivered with sincerity, creating a genuine connection with my audience.”

In an industry often overshadowed by materialism, C Flex noted that he stands out for his authenticity and commitment to storytelling.

While he may not yet dominate streaming charts or TikTok trends, he stated that he is steadily building a dedicated fanbase that appreciates his genuine approach to music.

“My focus remains on creating content that resonates deeply, fostering a community of listeners who value substance over hype.

“I may currently be a lesser-known name compared to industry giants like Wizkid or Burna Boy, but my trajectory suggests a promising future,” he said.