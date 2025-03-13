Women Can Design, Lead Sustainable Cities of the Future, Says Minister

Minister of Women Affairs, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, has continued her advocacy for women empowerment at the ongoing Commission for the Status of Women (CSW69) in New York, urging global leaders to correct the oversight and position women and girls, to design and lead sustainable cities of the future.

She disclosed this during the high level dialogue on women and girls leadership with the theme: How can Women and Girls Leadership Help Save our Cities and Planet?

According to a statement by her Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Jonathan Eze, the minister stated that the world is experiencing unprecedented urbanisation, environmental degradation, and climate change impacts – all of which disproportionately affect women and girls, noting that their roles in shaping sustainable cities, resilient communities, and climate-conscious governance cannot be overemphsised.

The minister said: “Too often, women are seen as beneficiaries of urban planning and environmental policies rather than as decision-makers, innovators, and architects of change.

“Yet, the evidence is clear: when women lead, cities become more livable, economic growth becomes more inclusive, and environmental policies become more effective.

“Today’s conversation is a step toward correcting that oversight and ensuring that women and girls are at the forefront of designing and leading the sustainable cities of the future.

Her presentation reads in part: “Our Excellencies, Distinguished Delegates, Global Leaders, Let me start by saying this is one high-level side event that has truly excited me at CSW69, which I have been looking forward to.

“And this is not just because of the distinguished voices in the room, nor because I am in the midst of my sisters and friends; but because it speaks directly to an aspect that is largely ignored when women’s contributions to development are discussed – their role in shaping sustainable cities, resilient communities, and climate-conscious governance.

“Our world is experiencing unprecedented urbanisation, environmental degradation, and climate change impacts – all of which disproportionately affect women and girls.

“By 2050, an estimated 68 per cent of the global population will live in cities, and already, over 1 billion people live in informal settlements in cities where there is limited access to water, sanitation, and clean energy.

“Your Excellencies and Distinguished Delegates, the surprising aspect of the issue, is that while Women and girls bear the greatest burden of these challenges, they remain grossly underrepresented in the decision-making processes that shape urban planning, climate action, and disaster resilience strategies.

“The following realities add to my worry; women and children are 14 times more likely than men to die during natural disasters, yet they remain sidelined in climate adaptation policies.

“In Africa alone, over 60 per cent of the urban population lives in slums, where women face heightened risks of violence, displacement, and economic exclusion.

Women and girls are the primary caretakers of households, yet their perspectives are often absent from decisions on critical urban services such as water, sanitation, and housing.

“It is against this backdrop that today’s historic signing of the Global Campaign Agreement excites me. Your excellencies and distinguished delegates, this signing today marks a real shift in how we integrate gender-responsive policies into urban governance. It demonstrates action.

“I am happy to say that Nigeria is proudly joining the Global Cities for CEDAW Coalition with the formal commitment of seven Nigerian states to advance gender-sensitive urban policies, drive inclusive climate action, and set measurable targets for reporting at international forums.

“Let me also add that this commitment is not symbolic to us. It is a bold declaration that our cities and states must lead the charge in integrating CEDAW principles into local governance, to ensure that urban policies address gender disparities in safety, economic opportunities, and climate adaptation.

“ It is a sharp statement that gender-responsive urban planning is non-negotiable – our cities must be designed to work for women, not against them. This means better mobility, secure public spaces, equitable housing policies, and participatory governance.

“Under the Renewed Hope Agenda of the current administration of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, Nigeria has taken decisive steps to integrate gender-responsive policies into national and sub-national governance. We are now strengthening the implementation of the National Action Plan on Gender and Climate Change for Nigeria, and this historic agreement is just the beginning.

“We must take deliberate action to ensure gender-balanced representation in urban governance. Women must not just be beneficiaries but decision-makers shaping urban policies and climate action.

We must invest in women-led climate solutions. Cities must create financing mechanisms that empower women entrepreneurs driving sustainability, from renewable energy to circular economies.

We must make gender data central to urban planning.

“Without sex-disaggregated data, policies will continue to overlook the realities of women and girls in cities.

We must also strengthen regional and global cooperation. The future of cities is interconnected, and no single country can tackle these challenges alone.

“As we sign this Global Campaign Agreement, let us be clear – this is a generational responsibility. It is a promise to the women and girls of today and the future that they will inherit cities that are just, inclusive, safe, and sustainable.

“Nigeria is ready. Seven of our States are committed and are ready, and we will scale up to other States in the coming months.”