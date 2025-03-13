To Deepen Nigeria’s Investment Market, Parthian Capital Floats Two Funds

Nume Ekeghe

Parthian Capital has introduced two investment funds, reinforcing its position in Nigeria’s financial markets and aligning with the federal government’s vision of a $1 trillion economy.

The newly launched Parthian Money Market Fund and Parthian Dollar Fund offer diversified, high-yielding opportunities for investors navigating a volatile interest rate environment.

Speaking at the launch, Chief Executive Officer of Parthian Partners, underscored the strategic importance of the funds in fostering capital formation.

“Parthian Capital launching two funds today is a testament to the company’s growth and its contribution toward achieving President Bola Tinubu’s vision of a $1 trillion economy. We firmly believe that capital formation is essential for building a strong economy, and having an asset management company allows us to facilitate that. The money market fund, in particular, offers a safe investment vehicle with high yields. Given the current interest rate environment, where we have seen rates spike as high as 20–23 per cent, we expect yields to remain elevated for some time,” he said.

Beyond domestic economic conditions, Olusoga also highlighted global macroeconomic trends shaping investment strategies.

He said, “The tariffs imposed by the U.S. and the countermeasures from Canada and China will have inflationary consequences worldwide. With this in mind, I don’t see interest rates dropping significantly in the near future. At best, they may remain at their current levels, as reducing them could prove unsustainable.”

Representatives from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Nigerian Exchange (NGX) confirmed that both funds have undergone rigorous regulatory scrutiny and met all compliance requirements.

Lagos Head at the SEC, John Briggs said: “I want to reconfirm that two funds have been lodged with the Commission and that the necessary regulatory position has been established regarding these filings. The approval granted was based on a thorough regulatory review, which was followed diligently before the final approval was issued.”

Chief Executive Officer of NGX Regulation Limited, Femi Shobanjo, highlighted that Parthian Capital’s funds are set to be listed on NGX, further integrating them into the country’s capital markets.

He said, “As a firm with a trading license on our exchange, Parthian Group is no stranger to regulation. The two funds being launched today are in the process of being listed, further strengthening their connection to our ecosystem. We at NGX fully support their initiatives and will continue to stand by them as they drive market innovation through new products and technology.”