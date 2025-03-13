Olaopa Charts Path to Devt, as University Teacher Okunade Turns 70

The Chairman of the Federal Civil Service Commission ( FCSC) on Wednesday gave insight into a path that could be taken for national development.

Olaopa spoke at the Department of Political Science, University of Ibadan, during the valedictory lecture and the celebration of the 70th birthday of a Professor of Political Science , Adebayo Okunade. Olaopa spoke on “Is Leadership Sufficient for National Transformation in Nigeria? (Bayo Okunade, Leadership Question and Political Science

Scholarship at Ibadan)”

The professor of public administration who paid glowing tribute to Prof. Okunade as his teacher with a profound influence at Oliveti Baptist High School and the University of Ibadan also used the occasion to critique his theorisation about leadership, national transformation and his “arbitrary privileging of the democratic administration over other possible regimes.”

To Olaopa , rehabilitating Okunade’s theory of leadership out of what he identified as a certain “quandary” requires first the undermining of the intrinsic assumption in Okunade’s theory, about the leader as a change agent with singular capacity to make people do what is needed.

According to Olaopa, this is evident, in Okunade’s inaugural lecture, from his assessment of leadership activities from Tony Blair and George Bush to Olusegun Obasanjo and Umaru Musa Yar’Adua. To Olaopa this understanding of political leadership stifles the significance of the relationship between leadership, social change and infrastructural development.

He said: “Indeed, it puts a lot of over-extended pressure on a political leader in terms of the expectation of magical transformation by a wave of the leader’s wand that turns poverty to prosperity.

“We must therefore ask, legitimately, if this understanding of political leadership is sufficient for national transformation. This question is justified when we take cognisance of Nigeria’s unique political sociology and how it throws up compromised leaders who are forced to play bad politics with the commonwealth to hold on to power.

“There is a one-to-one relationship between this skewed political sociology and the construction of elite nationalism in Nigeria, making elite consensus required to craft the philosophical construct and principles underpinning the Nigeria of the future.

“The character of the political class defined by neopatrimonialism and prebendal proclivities further compounds the dynamic making the chances of a patriotic and inclusive development social formation problematic”.

Consequently, Olaopa notes that an alternative articulation of the nature and role of leadership can be found in the change space model of leadership. To him, the change space model is founded on the point that ‘ “organizational and social change emerges when there is acceptance, authority (and accountability) and ability to allow and catalyze ongoing as well as episodic adjustments’ (Andrews et al, 2010: 3). “

“In other words, the change space is supposed to facilitate the capability of the institutions and systems of government to encounter and engage changes while factoring in contextual pressures and circumstances. Every change requires a leader as change agent who harvests the synergy of a critical mass of other change champions and agents to bring in values such as competences, resources and contexts. One channeled to facilitate genuine and transformational change through a problem-solving approach.

“This change space model of leadership helps us to move away from the idea of a leader as a strong man with singular capacity to get things done, to catalyze the dynamics of the development process sufficiently to achieve desired national transformation.

“With the change space conceptual framework, we are also able to make sense about the relationship between ‘leader’ and ‘leadership’ as the process of influencing and mobilizing ideas, resources and acumen to deliver desired development outcomes. Within the framework of the change space model, the political leadership is given the force required to push for progress within a distributed and multi-level leadership arrangement.

“The leadership is therefore expected to: (a) build coalition for change; (b) assemble a team with sufficient IQ, wisdom and commitment to initiate, implement and deliver the change; and (c) grant required authority, incentive and support, with accountability, to this team of leaders in their own right, so they could achieve optimal productivity, performance and impact, that will deliver the change.This is how I chose to weigh in on the Okunade “big challenge” of political leadership in Nigeria which raises the seminal question of how to get a leader who has the capacity to build and motivate a change space populated by a mixed multitude of political, religious, social, technocratic, bureaucratic, and civil leadership corps.

“It is therefore safe to hypothesize that while a leader is key and critical factor in a nation’s transformation journey, it does not by him or herself alone resolve the myriads of predicaments and problems that bedevil the state and society. A leader as a change agent therefore requires a leadership framework that is distributed and multilevel to be able to engage with the various dynamic and challenges that the state face”, he said.

According to Olaopa, there is the need to deepen the conversation on leadership to enable stakeholders to appreciate the ” context of mis-governance and how to outline a way out. In thinking about leading and leadership, we must consider it a dependent variable that cannot be isolated from overall governance context.”

Olaopa noted: “Prof. Okunade’s idea aligns with the conventional sense that a leader who will achieve significant transformation will fit into the strong man theory of leadership.The point that I have been making is that every leader is situated within a context of practice, which cannot be personalized nor contextualized all around an individual no matter how charismatic and heroic. The real heroic element derives from the capacity to influence, inspire and empower others – teams and groups – to peak performance. As James McGregor Burns argued, the transformational leadership practice is one in which the leader and followers are united in the collective dynamic of influencing one another to increasingly higher levels of morality and motivation.

“Leadership in the change space is a distributed and shared functionality across teams, networks, groups, coalitions, etc. The issue is therefore not who leads but how leadership occurs in actual strategic actors. In political theory, the developmental state model provides the leverage for example for the leadership to harvest and build internal experts’ capacities with emphasis on meritocracy as the defining principle to elevate the public service bureaucracy to become a part of the game changer coalition.”

To Olaopa, “Prof. Bayo Okunade’s theory of political leadership—a systematic articulation of Chinua Achebe’s diagnosis of the Nigeria problem—unarguably presents a research outline that speaks to the need for more theoretical and practical engagement with the leadership phenomenon in a postcolonial context like Nigeria. This is a significant challenge to the political science scholarship in Nigeria; the challenge of articulating theoretically feasible and nuanced understanding of what ails the Nigerian state, her leaders and leadership and her citizens.

“In celebrating Professor Adebayo Okunade the septuagenarian, we have to situate him fully within a continuum of excellence that has at one end the scholarly genius of Billy Dudley, Essien-Udom, Peter Ekeh, Bayo Adekanye, Tunde Adeniran, John Ayoade, Larry Ekpebu, Alex Gboyega, Fred Onyeoziri, Jimi Adisa, Eghosa Osaghae, Adigun Agbaje, Rotimi Suberu, and the host of other stellar personalities and scholars that lit up the credentials of the Department of Political Science and at the other end the aspiring scholarly enthusiasm of the newer faces that are eager to take up the intellectual touch and run with the gems of political science scholarship.

“The beautiful thing about intellectual continuum is that those who have gone before, and the “oldies” who are still reflecting on the political situations and circumstances of the Nigerian state, have laid down a framework of theoretical argumentations that those coming behind have a responsibility to invalidate, rehabilitate or reinforce in order to keep refreshing our understanding of Nigeria and her political processes and structures. Prof. Bayo Okunade’s body of scholarly works becomes a testament to a remarkably erudite mind that still speaks to us from the trenches of critical observations and empirical researches about Nigeria and what she could still be”.