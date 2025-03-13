LAPO Honours Ex-UNIBEN VC, Three Others as Outstanding Women Achievers

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City





Prof. Lilian Salami, immediate past Vice Chancellor, University of Benin, on Wednesday, clinched the Lift Above Poverty Organisation (LAPO) Lifetime Achievement Award

Others honoured are Hajia Saidatu Bello from Gusau, Zamfara State who began cooking business at the age of 15; in the Business category is Mrs Adora Ubochi who hails from Obi-Ngwa Local Government Area of Abia State holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Biochemistry; and Mrs) Isoken Uyi, a recipient in the Farming Category is a dedicated poultry farmer, specializing in broiler production, turkey Farming and fish production, including stockfish.

The award was given during the LAPO Outstanding Women Leadership Ward (LOWLA) ceremony held in Benin City, Edo State.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chairman, Board of Directors, LAPO, Dr. Osarenren Emokpae in his remarks, the occasion, held in commemoration of International Women’s Day, underscores the organisation’s unwavering commitment to advancing gender equity and recognising the remarkable contributions of women to societal progress.

He said since its inception in 2013, LOWLA has become a beacon of inspiration, celebrating Nigerian women who have demonstrated exceptional leadership and impact in Business, Farming, and Professional Careers.

According to him, “Today, as we mark another milestone, we celebrate not just the distinguished awardees but also the collective strides women have made in breaking barriers and accelerating equity in our society.

“The theme of this year’s award, Breaking Barriers: Accelerating Equity, resonates deeply with the global call for gender inclusiveness and fairness.

“Despite historical challenges and entrenched cultural norms, Nigerian women have continued to rise, proving their competence, resilience, and invaluable contributions to national development.

“We have seen the emergence of trailblazers such as Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the World Trade Organisation; Prof. Lilian Imuetinyan Salami, the immediate past Vice Chancellor of the University of Benin who is one of the awardees of this edition, and many other accomplished women who continue to inspire new generations.

“Today’s event is a reminder that progress is not automatic. It requires collective action, policy reform, and continuous advocacy to dismantle the barriers that still hinder women from fully realizing their potential.

“We must work towards a society where women’s leadership is not the exception but the norm, where women’s achievements are celebrated, and where their contributions are recognized as integral to national prosperity.”

Also in her comments, President/COO of LAPO, Mrs. Faith Osazuwa-Ojo, said the event serves as a platform to recognise and celebrate the remarkable achievements of women who have defied limitations, shattered barriers and made significant contributions to societal progress.

She said this year’s theme, “Breaking Barriers: Accelerating Equity,” highlights the urgent need to foster a world where gender equality is not just an ideal but a lived reality.

“Equity extends beyond equal opportunities; it requires us to ensure that women receive the necessary resources, support and recognition to reach their full potential, regardless of societal constraints”, Osazuwa-Ojo stated.

Highlights of the occasion was the presentation of awards and cash gift of N500,000 each to the recipients.