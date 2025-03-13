Gender Equality: Presco Employs More Female Tractor Drivers

Foremost Producer of Specialty Fats and Oils, Presco Plc has called for gender-equality, a world free of bias, stereotypes and discrimination.

Speaking at the 2025 International Women’s Day (IWD) event held within the company’s premises in Edo State, the Managing Director, Presco Plc, Reji George, congratulated the Gender Committee and all female employees for their dedication to the growth and development of the company over the years.

He explained that the company will continue to strive for equality, pointing out that as a society, ”We need to look back as an organisation, community and society and think of how to support Gender Equality at all levels.”

Coordinator of the Gender Committee Fatima Emeri also used the opportunity to commend the management of the company for providing the platform for Women, urging female staff to take advantage of the Opportunity.

Emeri commended management of Presco Plc for putting in place a level playing field for staff to grow and contribute to the development of the company.

Speaking, Assistant Human Resources Manager (HRM), Leonard Ohenmwen and other employees of Presco Plc at the commemoation of the IWD applauded the company for its role in ensure equity and diversity.

The Human Resources Manager, Mr. Frank Agbongiague who spoke on the event theme, “Accelerate Action,” said “I am proud to highlight the various initiatives that Presco Plc has undertaken to promote women’s empowerment and inclusion within our organisation. At Presco Plc, we believe that women play a vital role in driving our business forward, and we have taken deliberate steps to create an environment that fosters their growth and development.

“One of the most notable initiatives we have undertaken is the training of female tractor operators. We recognised that this was an area where women were not represented, and we took action to address this gap. Today, we have about 14 female tractor operators who are operating tractors across our estates, and we are proud of their achievements.

“In addition to this initiative, we have always implemented various programs aimed at promoting women’s leadership and career development. These include training and development initiatives, and creating opportunities for women to take on leadership roles within the organisation.We have also made a conscious effort to create a work environment that is supportive and inclusive of women.”